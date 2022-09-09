Commentary: Technology has always been the paper's enemy

TWENTY YEARS ago, one of my editors lamented, “I just hope the printed newspaper lasts until I retire.”

The printed newspaper still exists, but its days are numbered, as more and more people get their news online. The time is fast coming when you’ll have to put your computer or your cell phone in the bottom of the birdcage to catch the droppings.

A recent story stated that sometime next year the Atlanta Journal–Constitution will begin printing only weekends, and while company officials replied that no firm date had been set for the downgrade, they made it clear that digital news was the direction in which the AJC was headed.

And, unfortunately, that’s the way most newspapers are headed. It is just a matter of time.

Technology has always been the enemy of the printed newspaper. Until the 1920s, the daily or weekly paper was the only means of bringing recent happenings into the American household. But sometimes that news was a day or a week or even a month old.

Then came radio, and beginning in the 1920s you could hear live news broadcasts from many events. In the 1940s and ’50s, television added video to news, and suddenly you could not only hear what was happening, but you could see it, too.

And in many instances, it was instantaneous. You didn’t have to wait until the morning paper was delivered to get the story.

But newspapers always boasted that they could give you the in-depth story, even if it was a few hours or a day after the fact. And you could read the story at your leisure, not get the facts only at certain TV news hours.

Then 24-hour news channels appeared, and they not only brought Americans instant news but also had plenty of time to analyze the facts, often ad nauseam.

Next came the internet, and suddenly Americans could get sound, pictures, and in-depth analysis at the click of a button. And internet stories could be sent around the world in an instant.

Now we have the smartphone with world, state, and local news in our pockets 24 hours a day.

Technology has changed our culture.

In the beginning, newspapers had little competition for advertisements. Now, there are thousands of media outlets competing for the advertising dollar.

Readers complain that today’s newspapers get smaller all the time, but what many don’t understand is that newspapers are built around ads. The more ads, the more pages. When the ads drop, the pages are fewer. When advertising goes down, subscription rates must go up. The paper must make money to pay its employees.

Yes, but newspapers make money with their online editions, you might respond. Unfortunately, advertisers pay far less for online ads than print ads.

And rolls of newsprint get more expensive all the time.

It used to be that people bought local papers to find weekly ad specials. Now they can go straight to the store’s website and find those deals. Print newspapers are left holding the proverbial empty grocery bag.

But newspapers also assisted in their own demise. When ad revenue went down, papers started charging for wedding and engagement announcements and obituaries, features that sell papers. So, readers stopped putting engagement and wedding announcements into print and left obituaries to funeral homes, although they also charge for the service.

Yes, print newspapers are on the way out, and it is a shame. Like many of my generation, I have a scrapbook of baseball feats and other special moments from the past. Clippings may well become relics of the past.

Yes, today’s generation can print stories from digital copy and paste them in a scrapbook. But it is not the same. There was something official about an original newspaper clipping. A copy is just a copy.

And it’s hard to do the crossword puzzle on a computer.

Man, how I hate to see print newspapers go, but make no mistake about it, they are going. Like everything else in our society, newspapers are becoming impersonal.

Soon you won’t be able to “run down to the store and get a paper” and newspaper boys, if there are any left, will be no more.

No people involved; just turn on the computer.

How long will it be before computers, not reporters, are writing the stories? Already, many young people are getting their “news” from social media sources. If Donald Trump thinks there is fake news now, just wait.

What about my editor friend? He did manage to leave the newspaper business while there was a print paper. His job was cut to help the paper’s bottom line.

Print newspapers are caught in a vicious circle. Ads get fewer so papers get smaller. Papers get smaller and more subscribers are lost. Fewer subscribers means that advertisers demand space for less. Advertisers pull out and papers get smaller, and the circle starts again.

It ain’t easy being a newspaperman these days.