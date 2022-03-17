Commentary: Telling the whole story in the Fredericksburg area

FREDERICKSBURG is among the most historically significant cities in Virginia, specifically with regards to the history of the Black freedom struggle in the United States. Among the more notable figures is James Farmer Jr., founder of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) and the organization responsible for leading the Freedom Rides.

Perhaps the most widely known Spotsylvania story is that of Kunta Kinte, who became, as a result of the groundbreaking work of Alex Haley, one of the most well-known enslaved persons in the United States more than a century after his death.

In many ways, however, their history and the history of other minorities has been overshadowed by the “white-centered” Civil War history that continues to dominate the region’s collective memory. This take on history includes both Confederate iconography and the symbolic representations of Lost Cause ideology, as well as less-divisive tales of the Civil War era, including the story of the great poet Walt Whitman.

In 1862, in search of his brother, Lt. George Whitman, Walt made his way to Stafford County’s Chatham Manor, where he began writing again and was inspired to serve as a nurse. Abraham Lincoln also journeyed to Fredericksburg during the war, as did his counterpart, Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy.

Regardless of your perspective on these pieces of our history, both should be part of the collective story of the United States. Today, however, too often the lived experiences of black and brown people aren’t given the prominence they deserve.

Thirty years ago, former Gov. Doug Wilder saw such importance in Spotsylvania’s role in our history that he initiated a campaign to establish the United States National Slavery Museum here. One of the primary reasons Wilder chose a Fredericksburg location just off Interstate 95, was Spotsylvania’s Kunta Kinte connection.

Had it come to fruition, the proposed museum would have shed light on the experiences of the enslaved and the impact of the Peculiar Institution on American history and society as a whole.

Although a newcomer to the area, I have witnessed this gap in regional memory, where the historical and contemporary trials, triumphs, and contributions of black and brown people are minimized and overlooked due to the discomfort that it may cause within the community.

In recent years, there has been increased interest in how we discuss the more complicated episodes of our history, specifically as it relates to our ability to grapple with and confront the legacy of racism within the United States.

This interest was amplified most recently in the firestorm surrounding critical race theory. The assault on CRT is, in many ways, an attempt to use the teaching of history as a weapon to further polarize and divide our nation.

Are white Americans’ experiences a part of the American story? Yes. If that is the case, however, then the same should be true for African Americans and anyone coming to the U.S.

In this moment of racial reckoning, it is vital for cities such as Fredericksburg to not shy away from the individual and institutional histories concerning the legacy of enslavement and Jim Crow segregation. We should embrace these histories, listen to the voices that have been silenced and set aside, so that we can learn from our past and use it as a tool to inform and strengthen our democracy.

Charles L. Chavis Jr., is director of African and African American Studies and sssistant professor of history and conflict resolution at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution, where he leads the John Mitchell Jr. Program for History, Justice, and Race at George Mason University.