Commentary: Testing isn't the answer; good questions are

FANS OF Tom Hanks may remember a film from 2000 titled “Cast Away.” Hanks plays Chuck Noland, a high-ranking FedEx manager trying to establish the overnight delivery service in Russia.

“We live or we die by the clock,” he tells his Russian employees, who appear both confused and amused with Noland’s obsession over a single outcome—loading packages on a truck before the clock strikes zero.

In certain aspects of our lives, the Chuck Nolands of the world deliver, and we value their work. But there are important areas in our lives they are uniquely unqualified to handle. Education is among the most important.

Students returning to school this year do so against the backdrop of a lot of vocal Nolands—parents’ rights advocates, school board members, and the state’s new Secretary of Education—all pointing at a single metric, test scores, and screaming “Failure!”

Their solution? More tests. More-rigorous standards. More threats to “clean house.” None of it will work.

We know this because it hasn’t worked despite the U.S. education system continuously being forced to double-, triple-, even quadruple-down on standardized testing for more than 40 years without moving the education-outcomes needle in any profound ways.

It’s time to start thinking differently, and we can begin by asking a better question. In particular, the one posed by Eli Broad.

Broad was an American philanthropist who, for more than 20 years, leveraged his passion for education and his vast personal fortune to effect dramatic change in American education. His efforts were most keenly felt in his home of Los Angeles.

An independent thinker, Broad was both celebrated and demonized by conservatives and liberals alike prior to his death in 2021. He was an unapologetic supporter of charter schools who strongly opposed the appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education under then-President Donald Trump because she blindly supported unregulated charter schools. He was a frequent critic of large urban school districts, but awarded New York, Boston, and Miami-Dade County with the $1 million Broad Prize for their success in serving traditionally marginalized populations.

Like everyone, Broad valued outcomes. But he understood that making outcomes the only measure we use for judging success was an approach doomed to failure.

“It’s not just that public schools aren’t producing the results we want,” he wrote in a 2012 piece for Education Week, “it’s that we’re not giving them what they need to help students achieve at high levels.”

Stated another way, what is our vision for success, and what do we need to provide our schools so that they can achieve it? This is the question that I will be putting to educational leaders of the districts in our readership area this year. Parents, teachers, administrators, and government leaders deserve sound answers.

I have already put a version of this question to Spotsylvania County School Board Chair Kirk Twigg. His deafening silence to repeated requests says all one needs to know. He doesn’t have a clue.

That’s disappointing, because there are innovative answers. Groups like EL Education have been successful at turning around student performance in part by using more-holistic “school quality reviews” or “credential reviews,” instead of simple test scores. This approach is popular in England and has begun to gain ground here in the U.S.

EL Education has realized significant academic gains in districts such as Ripley Central School District in New York. Notably, the most impressive advances have been with disadvantaged students.

It’s one of many possible models that schools and districts can look to. What many of these models have in common is an understanding that any singular measure for success won’t work.

“The question at the heart of evaluation is: What are schools striving for when they want to be considered successful?” says Tameka Porter, a managing consultant at McREL International and affiliate faculty member at George Mason University.

Every district, every school, will be different, because their needs are so very different.

Hence the centrality of these two questions: What are we trying to achieve? And what do we need to give our schools in order to get there? Only when we ask these questions will we ever realize the outcomes we all want.

The Chuck Nolands have had their chance with education and failed. It’s time they step aside and let more-thoughtful innovators prove their worth.