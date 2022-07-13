Commentary: The 2023 state elections are all about abortion

IF THE POLITICOS were expecting a quiet election in 2023, forget it.

Just 18 months from now, Virginians will take part in off-year elections, which are usually quiet, with every seat in the House of Delegates and the state Senate at stake.

Indeed, these elections are usually so boring I tend to call them off-off year elections, because no one is running statewide.

This time, however, these generally quiet elections are taking place in the wake of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and our nationwide vigorous, indeed downright incendiary, debate over abortion.

How voters feel and vote on that issue could well decide who runs the General Assembly.

The Supreme Court’s decision regarding abortion was expected and has turned the issue of whether a woman can control her own health into a state-by-state issue.

States across the nation, many having so-called “trigger laws” on the books, just waiting for the high court’s ruling, plan to all but ban abortion. Others plan to aggressively defend access to abortion. Where Virginia goes is still an open question.

With a Republican governor who is staunchly pro-life, it all comes down to the General Assembly. There is currently a 52–48 Republican majority in the House, and a 21–19 Democratic Majority in the Senate.

That’s enough to keep the anti-abortion forces at bay for now. However, only one vote in the state Senate keeps the generally antiabortion Republican Party in the House of Delegates from severely limiting abortion rights. Indeed, an outright ban could be possible.

Though the Virginia legislature was dominated by the GOP during most of the past 25 years, and the commonwealth has had several antiabortion Republican governors, the conservatives’ ability to limit access to abortion was constrained.

Roe v. Wade got in the way. As the result, abortion, while dividing the parties, was rarely a wedge issue with the voters.

In 2023, abortion is going to matter.

The political calculus works like this:

If the Republicans maintain control of the Virginia House of Delegates and can take the state Senate, and with Gov. Glenn Youngkin still in the governor’s mansion, outlawing abortion won’t be all that difficult.

However, maybe it’s not that easy.

The antiabortion vote in Virginia is powerful. There is no mistaking that. These voters are a focus of the modern Virginia GOP. That said, Northern Virginia usually votes pro-abortion. Get outside Virginia’s “urban crescent,” however, and opinions start to shift toward antiabortion sentiments. And many of these people are one-issue voters. To them, a candidate’s opposition to abortion is all that matters.

At the same time, there is likely a strong countervailing force building. First, there is a strong pro-abortion base in the Democratic Party. It’s powerful. And it does win elections.

Also, women, according to just about every poll, favor access to abortion by overwhelming margins. Many, even those identifying as Republicans, are distressed by the high court’s decision and are concerned by efforts in various states to eliminate access to abortion.

That would no doubt include Virginia. It’s an anxiety few conservative female voters like to talk about. But it does make the political situation fluid.

Some Republican women, and men too, based on this issue, may be tempted to change sides when it comes to the state House and Senate.

As noted, these off-year elections are usually boring. However, with new, more-equitably drawn districts, and what will likely be one of the most polarizing issues in years dominating the campaign, this could turn out to be a high-profile, high-turnout, big-money election. With large scale national attention.

In a way, it’s sort of a post-Roe v. Wade “showdown.”

That said, neither side, Republican nor Democrat, knows quite how to handle the issue, and further, aren’t sure how to leverage it to their advantage. At least not yet.

However, they have about a year to figure it out.

At which point you can expect Virginia’s normally quiet legislative elections to find their way to national prominence.