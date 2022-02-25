Commentary: The fog of war in comes home

ON THE EVE of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, a friend of mine went to the bank and withdrew several thousand dollars to have cash on hand.

She, like many others, fear possible cyberattacks on American business and industry, which experts warn is a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Stock Market went to hell in a handbasket this week with the Dow Jones Average falling some 800 points in the first hour of trading Thursday following news of Russia’s Wednesday night attacks on the Ukraine.

Gasoline? Up about 20 cents a gallon this week. Yes, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move into the Ukraine is having a dramatic effect on life here in the United States.

Earlier in the week President Joe Biden may have given Putin the “all clear” to go ahead with his invasion when, during a nationwide speech, he uttered five little words—“We will not fight Russia.”

Understanding that there would be no direct military action from America, Putin was free to put his plans in motion. The Russian leader had already cozied up to China, the only other country with enough military power to buck the Great Bear of the North.

Was Biden wrong in declaring unequivocally that America would not fight Russia? Some say that this was the right move because we didn’t want to push Putin into a corner. Others contend that Biden’s statement was a show of weakness, an indication that America is afraid of Russia.

I contend that Biden’s emphatic declaration would have been better left unsaid. Leave some doubt in Putin’s mind as to just how far America will go to protect a smaller country from invasion. At least give the Russian president something to think about.

Instead of taking a military hardline, or at least feigning more aggressive action, Biden resorted to economic sanctions against Russia, something Putin is believed to be prepared for. When Russia invaded the Crimea (then a part of the Ukraine) in 2014, he learned from the sanctions imposed then.

According to economic and political experts, Putin has squirreled away enough money to get his country through expected sanctions for at least five years. Remember, too, that the Russian people are accustomed to tough times and are more able to handle hard times much more than Americans and Europeans.

One of the sanctions was to halt the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring natural gas from Russia into Europe via Germany. This action will hurt Europe as much or more than it will Russia because European nations depend on Russian gas and oil for heating and gasoline.

America and our NATO allies could put a total embargo on Russian oil and gas, but that would have dramatic military and social effects on the European economy. A total, or even partial, embargo of Russian oil and gas would severely test the resolve of European nations to stand up for Ukraine.

Putin knows that. He understands that if European homes get cold and gasoline rationing becomes a reality the people will forget about the fate of freedom in the Ukraine and consider their own situations. When the children get cold the resolve to stand firm with sanctions goes out the window.

Perhaps the biggest question in the Russian invasion of the Ukraine is what is Putin’s ultimate goal? Will he be satisfied with the Ukraine and the Crimea, or does he have plans to move into other countries and put the old Soviet Union back in place? No one knows.

But now Putin knows that the West will not buck him militarily over Ukraine, so maybe it won’t fight him over any next planned move.

Biden’s “We will not fight Russia” remark may prove a key factor in Putin’s chess game.

No one wants another world war, but appeasement only makes the aggressor more aggressive, as we saw with Germany in the late 1930s.

Dean Acheson, Secretary of State under Harry Truman and a key player in Cold War policy, warned President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis that the Russians understand only action and respect only force.

Biden’s remarks indicated that we are not prepared to follow through with either.

Sanctions are only a slap on the wrist and may hurt us more than the Russians. Meanwhile, Ukraine seems doomed.

Regarding the lady who withdrew some of her money, one military associate is advising that you take a screenshot of your bank account every few days to have a record of your money.

Putin could retaliate against sanctions with cyberattacks, but that’s a constant worry in today’s connected world.