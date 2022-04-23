Commentary: The Good American

From the moment he stepped off the boat in 1884, Carl Laemmle did everything a good immigrant was supposed to do: worked hard, never took the public dime, and when the time came, swore allegiance to the United States. For two decades, he endured poverty and low wages, until he found his foothold in the nascent movie business. And in 1912 he founded Universal Pictures. Only in America could a poor German immigrant achieve such fortune, he proclaimed. He believed it was the greatest nation on earth …until he saw its dark side.

When the U.S. declared war on Germany in 1917, Universal—along with other Hollywood studios—produced “patriotic films” at the request of the U.S. government. Many of these movies depicted Germans as murderers and rapists. As a result, anti-German hysteria swept the nation. Mobs terrorized German–American communities. Parents raided classrooms and burned German books outside schools. And in one case in Iowa, salesman E.J. Kelly, overcome with rage at the image of the Kaiser, fired two shots at the screen in a crowded theater. Patriotism had morphed into violent nationalism.

After the war, Americans tended to forget these events. But Germany remembered. When Laemmle returned to his boyhood village, he found hunger, despair, and questions. Why had he portrayed Germans as monsters in his films? In turn, he helped rebuild towns and funded charity organizations for the German people. He urged Americans to help the suffering nation. And he made movies that promoted peace, including the 1930 anti-war film “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which told the story of the war from a German perspective.

Because of his activism, the Nazi party branded Laemmle an enemy of the state and coerced the German government to ban “All Quiet” for its “anti-German sentiment.” Nazi leaders had adopted a key tenet of U.S. war propaganda: The truth doesn’t matter, as long as the message stokes enough rage. The Nazis went on to develop their own propaganda machine to a more devastating end.

In the final years of his life, realizing the existential threat of Hitler, Laemmle devoted himself to saving German Jews. He issued affidavits of sponsorship and secured them housing and employment. America, he believed, remained the city upon a hill, a refuge for “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” But to his dismay, he discovered the State Department erecting bureaucratic barriers, or “paper walls,” to block German Jews from entering the country. At the time of his death in 1939, three weeks after the invasion of Poland, Laemmle had saved over 300 people from Nazi Germany. He could have saved thousands.

After a decade of researching the life and times of Carl Laemmle, from the origins of Hollywood to the rise of the Nazi regime, one might think Hitler would cast the longest shadow. But I am most haunted by that salesman, E.J. Kelly, gun in hand, firing at the screen and the police who declared him “a true patriot.” There, in that Iowa theater, was the warning sign of the madness to come, long before swastikas and concentration camps. I want to believe we would all condemn such fanaticism today, but many Americans have accepted threats and violence as “legitimate political discourse.” And the same media echo-chamber that stokes this violence is ready to justify it, distort it, normalize it.

Laemmle wasn’t a good immigrant because he flew the flag and stood for the “Star-Spangled Banner.” He was a good American because he lived out the values that “patriots” had abandoned. The truth is we all have the potential to be that salesman in Iowa, running toward the screen, guns blazing, if we submerse ourselves in voices of bitterness and anger. There are real battles to fight, real injustices to address. But at the end of the day, I do not want to be like E.J. Kelly, two bullets lighter with a pat on the back for being a patriot. I want to be like Laemmle, perhaps having made some mistakes, but in the end fighting for something good, something real, something that gives people hope.

Cory MacLauchlin is an assistant professor of English at Germanna Community College.