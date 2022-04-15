Commentary:The GOP sees pedophiles all around us

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY is testing a new style of politics: one that brands all opponents as pedophiles or “pro-pedophile.”

Preying on the universal protective instincts for children, it’s a cynical ploy.

The strategy has roots in Pizzagate and QAnon, but it broadens the bad guy beyond those conspiracy theories’ cabals of Democratic and Hollywood elites. The predators are now down the street and in schools. It’s a revival of the Satanic panic of the 1980s and 1990s.

California was an epicenter of the panic, which resulted in dozens of Satanic ritual abuse convictions and many long prison sentences nationwide. In 1983 in Manhattan Beach, the McMartin preschool was said to be the site of demonic abuse of hundreds of children after a mentally ill mother alleged her son had been violated.

An unhinged response by police and the media contributed to what was then the longest and costliest trial in U.S. history. One of the alleged victims later shared he had been pressured to invent his stories of abuse. The nationwide hysteria was stoked by omnipresent images of missing children on milk cartons back then.

Today the worry is pedophila. QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has flung the “pro-pedophile” smear at Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney after they expressed support for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

This pedophilia scaremongering is no longer about smearing only Democratic leaders and the people they support. It’s about creating the impression that all Democrats, and even moderate Republicans, are “pro-pedophile.”

The omnipresent boogeyman encompasses all the MAGA boogeymen, from immigrants and Black Lives Matter protesters to “critical race theory” teachers who dare to acknowledge racism … and adds LGBTQ people. It offers a throughline with other GOP conspiracy theories, including the QAnon border variant that attacks Democrats opposing cruel border policies as supporting child sex predators.

Why are conservatives so prone to pedophilia panics? George Lakoff, a renowned UC Berkeley cognitive science linguist, says conflicting liberal and conservative views arise from opposing frameworks about parenting.

While many Democrats apply a nurturing parenting framework to their politics that centers on empathy, many Republicans apply what he calls a “strict father” framework that prizes patriarchal authority.

In study after study, authoritarian parenting is associated with worse mental health in children. Lakoff thinks being raised under this framework makes people more susceptible in adulthood to misleading information.

People with mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, are in fact more vulnerable to false conspiracy theories. Shauna Bowes, a research psychologist at Emory University who studies conspiratorial ideation, said that narcissism and wanting to belong to the “in” group are among many other complex characteristics that contribute.

We can’t solve the misinformation crisis in this country without addressing the mental health crisis in the U.S., which has long had one of the highest rates of mental illness among developed nations.

