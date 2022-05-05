Commentary: The market's up, the market's down, COVID goes around

WHERE DOES the Stock Market go from here?

When Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell remarked on Wednesday that a 75-basis-point interest rate hike was not even being considered, Wall Street was so overjoyed that the Dow Jones Average jumped 900 points.

Thursday, when the euphoria of what was not likely to happen faded away and the reality of what the Fed actually did Wednesday—raise the prime rate by 50-basis-points—set in, the Dow took a nosedive.

What happened is pretty obvious. Day traders, who watched shares jump on Wednesday, sold on Thursday and made huge profits.

Meanwhile, the average investor, who is afraid to even look at his 401(k) balance these days, just sits and wonders what to do. If you sell you lose, but if you hang in there you might lose even more. It is a very unsettling time.

What is causing the Stock Market to drop? I have talked to any number of brokers and no one can give me a definitive answer. They just don’t know.

These are certainly not the worst of times. Most businesses are reporting good earnings and the consumer is spending money like it is going out of style.

The real estate market is red hot and the unemployment rate is approaching historic lows. Still, investors are so concerned that the Dow Jones Average has dropped some 4,000 points in the past six months.

What are investors concerned about? The war in Ukraine got Americans worried for the first two weeks of the Russian invasion, but now that conflict is little more than a two-minute update on the nightly news.

High gasoline prices worried us for a week or so, but now the reality of paying $50 for a tank of gas has become a normal occurrence. Oil prices certainly haven’t affected our determination to travel because we are back on the roads and rails and in the air almost at pre-pandemic levels.

And rising interest rates haven’t slowed the housing market. A neighbor’s house came on the market last Monday and 45 people viewed the home that week.

On Friday there was a bidding war and the house sold for $80,000 more than the asking price. That does not sound like an economy in distress.

People are working, stores are selling and consumers are buying. That’s America today, and there is no better recipe for a healthy economy than those three factors. Why then is the stock market so jittery?

Could it be that we are still suffering from the after-effects of COVID? Could it be that a microscopic virus has us on the ropes?

As I said in a column two years ago, it is not so much the virus but our reaction to COVID. We panicked, went hog wild and acted as if its emergence was the end of the world.

The government handed out money as fast as the Treasury Department could print it, and the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates almost to zero.

When the interest rates dropped and the checks started pouring, the stock market, which had dropped precipitously at the beginning of the pandemic, began to rebound, almost to pre-pandemic levels.

But the checks couldn’t keep coming forever, and the prime rate couldn’t remain at zero, so Washington had to start undoing the things it had done in response to COVID. Now the checks have stopped, and the Fed is raising rates in a speedy but orderly fashion.

So Americans, who quickly became accustomed to receiving government checks and low interest rates, began to get jittery. And when the population becomes unsettled, so does Wall Street.

These are the times when I recall that in about 2004, when the market was hot, then-President George Bush wanted to put Social Security funds into the Stock Market. If that had happened, monthly checks might be greatly reduced right now.

The Stock Market will come back. It always does. The question is, when?

But that doesn’t stop the small investor, with his retirement nest egg at stake, from worrying.

COVID, which keeps popping up, keeps us jittery. The virus—or our reaction to it—has affected work habits, supply chains and many other aspects of our lives. And the uncertainty of the virus is a major factor in the sharp fluctuations of the stock market.

COVID, like influenza, will likely be around forever. We just have to get used to that fact.

As for interest rates, well, 6 to 7% mortgage rates were the norm for more than 100 years. Other economies thrived on such rates, and so can we.

It is not the end of the world.