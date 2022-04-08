Commentary: The only option for stopping Putin is an no option

Seven weeks into Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, that embattled nation is still fighting alone.

No other country—especially NATO nations—dares to send in troops for fear of starting World War III. Neighbors have taken in refugees, and some countries, including the United States, are sending humanitarian aid, but no one will send in ground troops. The Ukrainians fight alone.

Things appear to be bad in some Ukrainian cities. On “60 Minutes” on Sunday night, I watched video of dead bodies in the streets, vehicles torched and buildings bombed. It was a ghastly sight.

Unfortunately, my mind wandered back to October 1990, when an innocent-looking 15-year-old girl named Nayirah was shown on that news program telling viewers that she witnessed Iraqi soldiers removing babies from incubators in Kuwait.

That, of course, was a lie perpetrated by President George H. W. Bush’s administration in an effort to garner support for Operation Desert Storm.

And I remembered news programs telling the American public in 2003 that there was strong evidence that the Iraqis had “weapons of mass destruction” ready to be unleashed on an unsuspecting world.

That turned out to be a lie perpetrated by President George W. Bush to convince the American people that an invasion of Iraq was justified.

So, given the media’s past history, I am always skeptical of reported atrocities that have not been verified by some international commission.

Still, despite any skepticism, we must assume that reported Russian atrocities in Ukraine are actually occurring. The question then becomes, what does the rest of the world do to stop the slaughter?

President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin every name in the book, but words are no match for tanks and bullets.

Biden has labeled Putin a war criminal and has vowed to bring the Russian president to justice. In a speech before the United Nations on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed Biden’s assessment of Putin and said the Russian leader should be tried in a world court such as was held for Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg after World War II.

The key words here are “after World War II.” How do Biden and Zelenskyy propose to bring Putin to trial without defeating Russia in what could well become World War III? Do we sneak a military SWAT team into Russia and kidnap Putin? Do we lure him into some world meeting and then arrest him? Do we have him assassinated?

All of the above, of course, would be acts of war, so unless we are ready to “duck and cover,” all we can do is talk big.

According to reports, all the sanctions we have imposed against Russia have done just the opposite of what we had hoped. Instead of the Russian people turning against their president, reports this week say Putin’s approval rating has risen dramatically. Any shortages endured by the Russians are blamed on America and not Putin.

So, do we really think that the Russians will hand over Putin and any accused soldiers so that they may be tried in an international court?

There are likely those in Iraq and Afghanistan who think Americans should be tried for what they perceive as war crimes. Would we hand those—including our president—over to an international tribunal?

Of course not, and neither will Russia. The only way we will try Putin and any other Russian is to go to war and defeat Russia the same way the Allies defeated Nazi Germany. Then we can seek justice.

The problem is that by the time World War III is over, there might not be a safe place to hold a trial. Russia still has nuclear weapons, you know.

So, if we send troops in to help Ukraine we risk starting World War III. If we kidnap Putin and put him on trial we risk starting World War III. The only way we will try Putin is if there is a World War III and we win it.

In his Tuesday speech, Zelenskyy pleaded with the United Nations for help. Unfortunately, the UN has little power anymore, having been emasculated by the Bush Administration in the days before America’s Iraq invasion. About all it does these days is warn us about global warming. Besides, Russia sits on the Security Council and can veto any action against itself.

Biden calls Putin names and Zelenskyy pleads for help, but the war in Ukraine goes on.

And the only way to bring Putin to trial for war crimes is to win World War III.

And Putin knows it.