Commentary: The Rappahannock River becomes free-flowing

OUR BEAUTIFUL Rappahannock is a free-flowing river. In fact, it’s one of the country’s longest free-flowing rivers, running for approximately 184 miles, from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.

It’s also one of the most scenic rivers in the Eastern United States, enjoying a 5,000-acre streamside forest buffer that extends over 23 miles upstream from Fredericksburg.

This wasn’t always the case. At one point during the 1800s, there were 20 crib dams, which were constructed of wood and stone rubble, built along the upper Rappahannock and Rapidan rivers. These dams were associated with Rappahannock Navigation, an entity created by the Rappahannock Company organized in 1816 with the task to build a 50-mile system of dams, as well as granite-hewn locks and canals on the Rappahannock River and lower Rapidan River. A system of 20 crib dams, 47 locks, and 15 miles of canals was envisioned by the Rappahannock Company.

The final breach and removal of the last two dams on the Rappahannock River occurred in 2004 and 2005 with the removal of both the Embrey Dam and the crib dam that lay behind it. According to a U.S. Fish & Wildlife report in 2000, “the breach and removal of these dams would open up a total restored anadromous and resident fish passage range of between 716 and 1,019 mainstem and tributary miles of both the Rappahannock and Rapidan Rivers.” The removal also allowed whitewater canoe and kayak paddlers to travel downriver with no obstructions. Compelling reasons for removing the two dams.

The story of how we got here is about more than some dams, however. It’s a story of how cultural and societal values change over time.

In the early 1800s, the Rappahannock River was not only valued for its fisheries, but also as a potential conveyance for transporting goods both upstream and downstream to Fredericksburg. The craft designed to navigate the Rappahannock River and canal system was the shallow-draft vessel, the Rappahannock River Batteau.

These specialized boats, used on other canals and rivers in Virginia, were 65 feet long, and 9.9 feet wide. Navigating the Rappahannock required building the system of dams, locks, and canals in the upper stretch along each side of the river to bring cargo in boats around the rapids that occur at regular intervals along this reach.

This sole venture of the Rappahannock Company in the early 1800s was to construct the 50-mile navigation system to serve the Rappahannock River Valley. The system extended near the mouth of Carter’s Run near Warrenton, downstream to the falls at Fredericksburg. The plan also included construction along the Rapidan River, a major tributary to the Rappahannock River.

The company’s first attempt in the 1830s was a failure. The navigation was completely rebuilt from 1845–49. Construction reached Carter’s Run, with 25 stone locks, 55 wooden locks, 20 dams, and 15 miles of stone canals, along with a large, rectangular basin constructed in downtown Fredericksburg where the Dorothy Hart Community Center is today.

Sadly, this monumental feat of hydraulic engineering and expert stone-cutting and masonry up and down the Rappahannock River was only in business for a couple of years. The venture was abandoned in 1857.

Over time, the crib dams constructed for miles upstream slowly washed away. The remains of canals and locks, however, can still be seen by canoe and kayak, which are largely on city-owned public land. Today, we can thank the Rappahannock Company for the Rappahannock Canal that runs through the city and has a walking and bike trail alongside it.

By the early 1900s, the need arose to construct a dam at the Fall Line just upstream of the City of Fredericksburg: the 22 foot tall Embrey Dam and hydroelectric plant was completed in 1910, expressly for generating AC (alternating current) for Fredericksburg. The Rappahannock Canal was repurposed as a water race to carry water from the Embrey Dam, around the city, and downstream to the new power plant on the tidal section of the river.

The Embrey Dam essentially changed a section of the river, creating a 1-mile lake behind the dam. In the 1960s, the Embrey Power Station stopped generating electricity. In the late 1980s, a newly formed river conservation group, Friends of the Rappahannock, started lobbying for the dam’s removal.

Though a major disruptor of the Rappahannock’s flow, the Embrey Dam pales in comparison to what might have been.

