Commentary: The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 90 years later

Though it will go unnoticed by most Americans, October will be the 90th anniversary of what is widely considered the most unethical medical experiment in American history—the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

Begun in 1932 and not terminated until 1972, the experiment has become, in the words of historian Susan Reverby, “the prime American example of medical arrogance, nursing powerlessness, abusive state power, bureaucratic inertia, unethical behavior, and racism in research.”

Macon County, Alabama, had one of the highest rates of syphilis in the nation and offered scientists an “unusual opportunity” to observe the natural course of the disease in untreated victims.

Recently discovered documents at the University of Pittsburgh Archives suggest that Thomas Parran, a former surgeon general of the United States, was the inspirational force behind the study.

As a young director of the Venereal Disease Division of the U.S. Public Health Service, Parran had traveled abroad in the late 1920s to observe the Norwegian medical community’s approach to public health problems. A particularly unorthodox Oslo syphilis study that emphasized nontreatment caught his attention.

It was that experiment—which Parran labeled “masterful inaction”—that he recommended when funding dried up as a way to continue the USPHS project in Macon County.

Embracing Dr. Parran’s suggestion, USPHS officials recruited 600 illiterate Black sharecroppers—399 with late-stage syphilis—and misled them into believing they were being treated for “bad blood.”

The annual “round-ups” and monitoring of the subjects’ physical decline would go on for not just years, but decades. Never would the ill, uneducated men receive state-of-the-art medical treatment. The denial of treatment became especially egregious after the discovery of penicillin, a miracle drug that was proven particularly effective in combatting venereal disease in the mid-1940s.

Not until the late 1960s, when a relatively low-level CDC contact tracer in San Francisco learned of the experiment, did someone utter a word of protest.

“I thought it very bizarre,” said Peter Buxtun, on learning that a doctor giving penicillin to a syphilitic patient was berated for his actions. “Why was this doctor being criticized for treating sick patients? It made no sense.”

Despite warnings, threats, and advice from colleagues that he would be fired if he continued to pursue the matter, Buxtun was unrelenting in his attempt to end the study and get the men treated.

He related his “grave moral doubts about the propriety of this study,” and the fact that the subjects were “100% Negro.” That in itself, Buxtun warned his superiors, was “political dynamite.”

The National Communicable Disease Center, however, remained unmoved. Not until summer 1972, when Buxtun shared his documents with the Associated Press, did his campaign finally gain traction.

The subsequent barrage of news stories announcing, “Syphilis Victims in U.S. Study Went Untreated For 40 Years,” was like a shot heard around the world. Not only did the Tuskegee experiment finally come to an end, but dozens of similarly risky and unethical research projects using marginalized populations were now terminated.

Poorly funded state institutions that warehoused orphans, the mentally ill, hospital patients, and those referred to as “feebleminded” at the time, and had opened their doors to medical investigators proffering everything from get-rich-quick elixirs to Phase I drug studies were told to clear out.

Sonoma State Hospital (California), the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphans Home, Pennhurst School for the Feebleminded (Pennsylvania), the Vineland State Colony for the Feebleminded (New Jersey), and many other institutions across the country granting access to their wards—the raw material of experimentation—were made to relearn their mission. Protection of their patients was key, not the advancement of medical science.

The Tuskegee Study seared the conscience of the nation. The cavalier use of “throwaways”—America’s marginalized citizens—as research material was no longer acceptable. But vigilance is still required. There will always be individuals and institutions susceptible to unethical shortcuts to accomplish their goals.

Allen M. Hornblum has written books on organized crime, Soviet espionage, sports and medical ethics. His books on the use of prison inmates as research subjects, “Acres of Skin” and “Sentenced to Science,” will be the subject of his lecture at Germanna Community College on Sept. 28.