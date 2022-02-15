Commentary: The Violence Against Women Act reauthorization

In 1992, after years of abuse at the hands of her husband, Ruth Glenn left her abuser. Tragically, in a pattern too often repeated across this country, Ruth’s husband tracked her down and shot her twice, once in the head, leaving her for dead.

On Feb. 9, Glenn, who defines the phrase “survivor,” spoke at a press conference convened by a bipartisan group of senators who were announcing the introduction of a bill to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). The sentiment at that event was universal and was summed up by actress Angelina Jolie, who spoke to the gathered press—it’s about time.

Glenn’s story began before VAWA was enacted into law in 1994. In her comments, she noted that she was a survivor before prevention programs and a coordinated community response to domestic violence were available. She was speaking of the sea change that occurred in 1994, as the enactment of VAWA marked a turning point in the way the criminal justice system responded to these terrible crimes against women and within families.

Before 1994, the prevention programs that Glenn referred to existed in only some areas of the country, but the education, training and, most importantly, the resources necessary to prompt wholesale change were simply not available, particularly in rural America.

The type of change necessary to educate an entire nation on the complicated dynamics of domestic violence does not come easy, but it did occur.

After 1994, VAWA provided the funding, the resources, the training and the best practices to enact change on a nationwide scale.

It was a remarkable achievement and is a noteworthy example of how government, after identifying a problem, can actually respond to the problem through legislation in a meaningful way.

Perhaps this explains why the reauthorization of VAWA passed congress with bipartisan support in 2000, 2005 and again in 2013, without the type of difficulty that the latest version has experienced.

That difficulty began in 2019, when the last version of the bill expired, and for three long years congress tried to pass a bill reauthorizing the act. In 2022, it appears that the compromise necessary to get both parties to support this vital piece of legislation has finally occurred.

Here are some concrete examples of what that means. In the Fredericksburg area, law enforcement agencies have dedicated personnel who specialize in domestic violence and crimes against children. Prosecutors’ offices have attorneys who are specifically trained and partially funded by grants through VAWA. Advocacy groups receive funding and support that would never have existed without VAWA. All of which allows the type of intervention, support and services needed to respond to this epidemic of violence.

It is noteworthy that while we have benefited from VAWA, the Fredericksburg area did not need the kickstart that VAWA provided in 1994 to begin to focus on the problem of domestic violence. In 1976, at a meeting at The Free Lance–Star, a group of remarkable women led by Sue Hanna began discussing the problem of domestic violence in the area. That discussion led to Stafford and Fredericksburg supporting a grant application for what became the Rappahannock Council on Domestic Violence in 1978 with founding members Susanna Botts, Becky Guy, Becky Reed, Florence Ridderhof, Alice Rabson, Jane Snead, Ray and Natalie Davis and Stephanie Ridder. Now called Empowerhouse, it was one of the first domestic violence support organizations in Virginia.

And the work goes on. Since 2008, over 800 children have been murdered in the U.S. by a separating spouse in what can only be described as the ultimate act of abuse. VAWA will continue to provide the tools to combat this violence.

The Lethality Assessment, a data-driven tool that allows law enforcement and advocates to assess the potential for deadly violence to a victim when responding to a call of domestic violence, traces its roots to VAWA. With this tool, an advocate or officer through a series of questions can assess the potential future danger and advise the victim of the results during their contact. The assessment allows many victims, who want to believe that things will get better, to know the risk of things getting worse. Sometimes this is the first step in the transition from victim to survivor.

As domestic prosecutors, we strive for that difficult balance between the safety and security of the victim and accountability for the perpetrator. We have tools today that did not exist before 1994 thanks in large part to the way that Congress has responded to this problem. Early intervention, education and prevention is the path that we have been on for almost 30 years, and we should all be hopeful that the support necessary to stay on that path continues.

Eric Olsen is Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney.