Commentary: The wealthy do pay their fair share of taxes

I READ with interest Michael D. Johnson’s letter to the editor on May 5 titled “Wealthy don’t pay their fair share.”

I would like to join the discussion on this topic not in criticism of what Mr. Johnson wrote but to offer a different perspective.

I do this more or less in the spirit of the late ABC Radio newscaster Paul Harvey, who was famous for telling what he called, “The Rest of the Story.”

The question of whether or not the wealthy are paying their fair share of taxes can be answered by looking at IRS data for tax receipts by income level.

The latest data we have is for the 2018 tax year. The top 1 percent of taxpayers paid 40.1% of the tax dollars collected in 2018. The top 10% paid 71.4% and the top 50% paid 97.1% of the total tax receipts of $10,644 million.

The bottom 50% of taxpayers paid 2.9%, $626 million, at an average rate of 3.9%. Data for the prior tax year shows the same pattern. These facts indicate that the wealthy are, indeed, paying their fair share of federal taxes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a few other far-left-leaning senators have proposed taxes on the assets owned by the wealthiest Americans. This idea was flawed from its onset.

It isn’t a tax; it’s the confiscation of assets acquired with income upon which income taxes have been paid. Several European countries have imposed similar taxes on their wealthiest citizens. All of them have since rescinded these taxes because they were counterproductive.

The wealth that billionaires accumulate is largely in the form of the stock they have invested in their companies.

As a retired financial executive, I see corporate stock ownership as the fuel that drives the U.S. economy. The more successful these corporations are, the more stable and dependable are the jobs of their employees.

In August 2021, CNBC reported that the worldwide stock markets reached $95 trillion dollars. The U.S. stock market accounted for 56% of that total. Fifty-five percent of U.S. adults invest in stocks. It was also reported that 401-K investments equaled 15% of the U.S. stock market in the second quarter of 2021. It is not just the rich who benefit from a robust stock market.

The well-known billionaires in our country didn’t inherit their fortunes. It is interesting to look at how they got their start with nothing more than a vision. Bill Gates (Microsoft) and Steve Jobs (Apple) started their companies in their garages. Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook in his college dorm room. Jeff Bezos (Amazon) owned a bookstore. He was inspired to try selling books online. Elon Musk’s (Tesla), now the richest person in the world, first business venture was an internet company he started with his brother and a friend. It struggled to get off the ground. Musk was so financially strapped that he was sleeping on a couch in his office and using the shower and restroom facilities in a nearby YMCA.

These five visionaries haven’t just benefited themselves. Their companies employed 2,114,000 people worldwide in 2021. That is a massive 21.6% increase from 2020 when they employed 1,738,000 people.

Seizing the assets of our wealthiest citizens would have a negative effect on our free market economy. Taking away the incentive for success through hard work would slow down new job creation and ultimately reduce income tax receipts.

Consider this. The socialist countries around the world have top marginal income tax rates from 50% to 70%. What technical and medical innovations are coming out of those countries? Do we really want to slow down or eliminate these advancements in our country? I think not.

Our wealthiest citizens don’t just pay the bulk of our taxes, create jobs, and lead the world in technical innovations, they are generous.

In January 2021, Forbes magazine reported that the 25 most philanthropic billionaires in the United States made lifetime charitable contributions in excess of $150 billion.

Noel F. Pilon lives in Stafford County.