Commentary: There is no slam-dunk solution to Brittney Griner ordeal

WHAT DOES the United States government do about Brittney Griner?

Better stated, what can the United States government do about Brittney Griner?

Griner, in case you are unaware, is the WNBA player who was arrested, tried, and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession.

There is a lot at play in the Griner situation. First, in 2020 Griner protested the National Anthem being played before WNBA games, which offers political fodder for those who think she is getting what she deserved.

In America’s politically charged environment, that statement does not win her any Brownie points from the conservative right, especially military veterans.

In fairness to Griner, however, the former Olympic athlete did add that her father was a policeman and a Vietnam veteran and that “I do have pride for my country.” Still, you don’t tread on the National Anthem and get your picture on the wall at the American Legion or VFW halls.

Griner’s case not only involves America’s internal politics, but international politics as well. Her arrest came in February, a time when the United States was condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and proposing numerous economic sanctions against its long-time adversary.

Maybe Griner’s detainment at a Moscow airport (she was leaving the country amid growing tensions with the West) was intentional, and maybe it was not.

At another time, the prominent American athlete may have received a slap on the wrist for having cannabis oil in her suitcase, but with American President Joe Biden threatening to starve the Russian people into submission because of Ukraine, you can be sure that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ordering a thorough search of every United States citizen leaving his country.

In Griner he found a bargaining chip, a prominent person he could use to degrade America and get some measure of revenge for the coming United States sanctions. Griner was caught up in a perfect political storm.

The irony of this whole situation is that Griner, who vowed she would not come onto the basketball court while the Star-Spangled Banner was being played, now wants the country she insulted to save her from almost a decade in prison.

It is a situation very reminiscent of the premise of the 1967 movie “Hombre,” where the high-society lady insults the Apache-raised white man (John Russell) and then, in the end, expects him to save her from a band of ruthless outlaws.

There is a line in that movie that could well be applied to the Griner case. When Russell protests giving aid because of the woman’s political views on indigenous people, another member of the traveling party says, “We’d better deal with each other out of need and not merit, because none of us, not you, not me, have too much of that.”

That philosophy could well be considered in the Griner case. No, she is not perfect, but then neither are any of us. And she is an American.

(By the way, Russell saved the woman but got killed in the process.)

Should we trade Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer now in our custody, for Griner? Bout sold guns to our enemies in the Middle East, a grave crime. Griner’s marijuana conviction would be at worst a misdemeanor in America.

Many argue that trading a man who may have caused American deaths for Griner, who dishonored our National Anthem, is going too far.

The more troubling aspect of this case is that Americans will never learn that other countries have strict drug laws and, unlike America, deal harshly with those possessing outlawed substances.

Griner, who is finding that out, was also dismayed because she was not “read her rights” when arrested. When will Americans ever get it through their thick skulls that they don’t have the same rights in other countries, especially those that despise us, sometimes with good cause. Other countries do not play by our rules, and you had better understand that before crossing borders.

Other countries are also not always impressed by big-name athletes, who we always seem to give special privilege.

In this case, however, a prominent athlete was just what Russia needed as a pawn in its game of international politics.

Griner was in the wrong place at the wrong time, and she did not respect Russian laws.

Should the United States go to bat for her, primarily because she is a prominent athlete, and despite the fact that she dishonored out National Anthem?

That’s a decision Joe Biden will have to make.