Commentary: This Fourth of July, celebrate being American

WE CELEBRATE the birth of our country at a time when many Americans seem to be out to destroy our country.

One nation under God?

We are a nation divided on so many fronts, from politics to race to sex. As for God, well, His name cannot be mentioned in connection with government.

We are in the midst of a number of congressional hearings concerning the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of our Capitol, a day when seditionists attempted a coup and tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, an element of government that is basic to our democratic way of life.

This week there were malcontents who declared they would renounce their citizenship because of the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Football players, some of the highest paid workers in our land, kneel out of disrespect for our country when the National Anthem is played before games.

The president of the United States, no matter who he happens to be at the time, is ridiculed, called filthy names, and held in contempt by members of the opposing political party.

We better wake up, folks! We are living in the greatest land on the planet and many of us don’t seem to appreciate it. But for the grace of God, we could have been born in the war-torn Middle East or in some drought-stricken part of Africa where just getting a drink of clean water is a luxury.

Even the poorest person in America is better off than the “middle classes” in many impoverished nations. We have it good, and we don’t know it.

This Fourth of July we fuss about $5 a gallon gas prices while many residents of Europe pay $9, $10, or more.

We cry about rising food prices, but still we have plenty to eat. And while we complain, there are those in other countries who starve.

We live in an economy where there are so many jobs that many can’t be filled. And we apply for those jobs on $1,500 cell phones that cost us $100 a month to keep activated.

Kids wearing $200 shoes shoot basketball on public courts provided by the government that they hate. We ride down public highways in $30,000 cars and $60,000 trucks and bash the government if we hit one pothole.

We live in $400,000 air-conditioned homes while many in Mexico and Central America sweat in cardboard shacks covered by corrugated tin roofs with pigs and naked children playing together in a dirt yard.

While bombs are falling in Ukraine, we live in peace—with the exception of the war we make on each other. Not since the Civil War and the Indian wars has a conflict played out on American soil. We are lucky.

Our forefathers provided a strong framework for freedom and greatness, but we must constantly work to preserve what we have. Our system of government was a longshot experiment in the beginning, but one that has excelled far beyond all dreams. We must make sure it doesn’t fade into history as so many other great civilizations have done.

So, renounce your citizenship if you must, but just know that there are untold millions who would give all that they own to be an American. Just last week 53 migrants were found dead in the back of a tractor trailer, perishing to get into the country that the kneelers and the renouncers apparently despise.

No, we’re not perfect, but if we’re all that bad how come the rest of the world wants to be us?

Enjoy this Fourth of July weekend and be thankful you were born an American.