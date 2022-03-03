Commentary: Time for a return to duck and cover?

DOES ANYONE remember how to duck and cover?

Elementary school students went through those drills in the 1950s and ’60s during the height of the Cold War when the nuclear threat was very real.

Do we need to revive those drills in the face of implied nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin?

During my generation’s childhood, whenever we heard a loud “boom” we looked in the direction of Washington, D.C. and hoped a mushroom cloud didn’t rise up above the horizon. Washington, we were warned, would be a primary target of the Russians because they would want to take out the seat of American government.

Well, Washington is still 60 miles away from most of us and it is still the Nation’s Capitol. It would almost certainly be a prime target in any nuclear exchange with the Russians.

We thought we were past worrying about nuclear war, especially since the Berlin Wall came down and the Soviet Union dissolved. But as I have said in a number of columns over the years, the nuclear warheads are still there and ours are aimed at Russia and Russia’s are aimed at us.

The amazing thing about the nuclear age is that since we dropped two bombs on Japan in 1945, no country has waged war with the H-bomb, the A-bomb or anything in between. Could Putin be the leader who breaks the chain?

A reader called me the other night and for 20 minutes screamed that America and the rest of the free world is not doing enough to stop Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine. When I asked her what she would suggest doing that we aren’t already doing she replied that she didn’t know.

This Ukraine business is a complex and dangerous matter. Vladimir Putin is, as he proved last week with his nuclear high alert statement, a very dangerous and unpredictable man. Knowing that most of the world was against him, he did not hesitate to invade Ukraine despite promised repercussions from the West.

He was almost certain the West would not try to stop him with military action and that economic sanctions would not be severe. Many feel, however, that the Russian president was not prepared for the tough sanctions and the solidarity that have followed his invasion.

Now what does he do? That is the big question. Putin many not be concerned about what the Russian people think—no leader back to Ivan the Terrible has—but he has to be concerned about what other high-level members of the Communist Party think.

Now more questions arise. How strong is his hold on power? Could there be a coup? Could he be deposed?

And what does he do if he is backed into a corner by sanctions or the prospect of a coup? Is the man unstable enough to say, “they might get me but I’m going to take the rest of the world with me?” I’m sure he has the launch codes and the authority to send missiles in every direction. It is a frightening proposition.

So now we sit back and wonder how Putin will respond to all the sanctions his country now faces. Will there be cyber attacks? Will he go off the deep end and attack the West?

Historians will recall how Japan responded when America imposed oil and scrap metal sanctions on that country in 1941. Pushed into a corner, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

And what of China? Putin had talks with the Chinese before the Ukraine invasion. Whose side is that country on?

With all due respect to the lady who called me, this is a very complex situation. We want to stop Putin’s aggression, but we do not want to start a nuclear war.

During the Cuban Missile Crisis, President Kennedy’s battle was as much with his own military as it was with the Soviets. Several generals wanted to bomb Russia and be done with it. Biden must be strong because he will likely face similar hawks if this situation escalates.

In past crises there have been cries of “Bomb Iran” and “Bomb Iraq” but not even the most hawkish of Republicans are calling for us to bomb Russia.

They do make one good point, however. If the Ukranian population did not have guns, they would have no way to defend themselves against the Russian invaders.

Rifles may not stand up to tanks, but an armed population will give Russian soldiers something to think about.

Let’s hope cooler heads prevail because we are only 60 miles from Washington.

And no one wants to duck and cover.