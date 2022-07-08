Commentary: Turn up the heat, and hurry up with the food!

YOU HAVE to wonder about the future of the restaurant business following COVID.

The other night, a friend and I had a craving for sausage and eggs. So we went down to a national chain restaurant that is famous for that fare.

We were seated right away, and with only four tables in the dining room occupied, we logically figured we’d be in and out in a hurry. Were we in for a shock!

We waited and waited and waited before a waitress finally came over to take our order, which we had ready.

While the server was at the table, my friend inquired about a nationally advertised discount special that was supposed to be applicable, but the waitress, who said she was new, said she had never heard of it.

My friend pulled it up on her phone, after which the waitress checked with the manager. He was new and knew nothing about it. So much for that.

Now we sat and waited for our food. And waited. Meanwhile, the server brought food to the table behind us, and one of the two men seated there instantly realized that the orders were wrong and asked to see the manager, who came out and apologized.

The manager offered to take the orders back and get them right, but the two men said they had waited long enough and were leaving. They got up and walked out.

How long had they been waiting, I wondered? Then I looked over at a table of six or seven, who had obviously ordered before we sat down, and saw that they had no food. Now I began to worry.

Meanwhile, I was freezing. The thermostat in this place—like many restaurants in the summer—had to have been set close to zero. Why do restaurants keep the dining room so cold?

Oh, I know the response. It is hot in the kitchen, so the management keeps the temperature low. Haven’t the architects who build these cookie-cutter restaurants ever heard of zone heating and cooling? Two AC units: one for the kitchen, and one for the dining room. That way, everyone is comfortable. I have that scenario in my house—one unit for upstairs and one for down—so it is nothing out of the ordinary.

Everyone was cold. The waitresses were working in jackets. It was freezing.

While waiting, I got up to use the public convenience and found it much warmer in there. Now, I contemplated asking if I could be served in the restroom where it was more comfortable.

Then I went outside to warm up, basking in the 85-degree heat while the customers inside froze. I watched through the window, figuring that I would return when my food arrived at the table. But the food never came, so I eventually walked back in.

An hour had now passed since we had been seated, and no food. Worse yet, the table with the six or seven people had still not been served, and they had been in the dining room a lot longer than we had. This was getting pathetic.

Having had a skimpy lunch, I was now getting really hungry, and thoughts of a McDonald’s hamburger began to cross my mind. Still, we decided to give the sausage and eggs a few more minutes.

So, we sat in the freezing cold and waited. And waited. Meanwhile, the customers at the other table still had no food.

I could see out into the foyer and saw that another group of about six had arrived and waited. No one made a move to seat them, although there were plenty of tables available. After about 10 minutes, that group just gave up and walked out.

We twice asked the waitress about our food, and each time she said she didn’t know how long it would be. She did, however, apologize for the wait.

Finally, seeing that the folks at that other table still had no food, we decided we had enough. We set the timer on the phone for two minutes, and if we hadn’t been served by then we were going to head to McDonald’s. But moments after the timer went off, the customers at the other table got their food. Maybe there was hope.

Five minutes later, our order arrived. My eggs were cold and my hash browns had a bit of a weird taste, but I ate them and didn’t complain. I just wanted to get out of this frozen meat locker. So, after eating, I hopped up and left.

On the way out, we noticed the young lady who was supposed to be seating customers. She was sitting on the floor behind a table with her back to the wall playing with her phone. She never saw us leave.

I know that restaurants can’t get help. Servers are apparently unwilling to work for tips anymore, and businesses still refuse to pay them a livable wage.

Yes, I understand the problem, but I don’t expect to sit for almost two hours to get my meal. Restaurants are going to have to figure out something.

Turning up that thermostat would help save the home office some money. And it would keep customers from freezing.

I’m still cold.