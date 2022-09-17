Commentary: Two Fredericksburg-area readers recall encounters with the Queen

Editor’s Note: Both Erik Nelson of Fredericksburg and Daniel Cortez of Stafford County had firsthand encounters with Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to California. The two share their experiences here.

Erik Nelson

In March 1983, my Navy bomb disposal team became involved with the Royal visit to California.

Operating out of Point Mugu, we typically engaged in mine warfare exercises and chased wayward missiles that had crashed during testing and development. We also responded to emergencies, such as a World War II bomb caught in a fisherman’s net.

Ronald Reagan was president, so we also supported the Secret Service when he visited his California ranch.

During a trip to Britain, the former head of the Screen Actors Guild invited his hosts to visit Hollywood. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip planned to cruise up the West Coast on Her Majesty’s Yacht Britannia, but extreme weather intervened.

At Santa Barbara, our team had prepared to ensure no explosives were planted along the boat route from ship to shore, but instead of getting wet, we helped screen visitors coming to see the Royal couple arrive on Air Force Two.

The arriving jet taxied through the rain and into the hanger where a waiting crowd cheered. From there, the Secret Service drove the leaders of the Free World to Rancho Del Cielo for lunch. We remained at the airport and had pizza.

When it came time for the Queen to depart, two young girls showed up. They must have been about 10 and were carrying book bags. When a tall and imposing agent told them the public was not allowed into the hanger, the girls exclaimed: “But we skipped school to see the Queen.” Confronted by determined, but now devastated, students, the burly agent melted, checked the girls and their bags, and let them in to watch the Queen depart.

Queen Elizabeth II thoroughly enjoyed her California visit. Those two girls, now probably in their early 50s, were also quite thrilled.

Daniel Cortez

As a Marine stationed in San Francisco, I served as part of the Mayor’s Host Committee welcoming the Queen and Prince Phillip to the Louise H. Davies Symphony Hall on March 3, 1983.

My role was arranging the Marine musical unit performing the finale number while providing logistical support. Tony Bennet sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” followed by a well-known satirical group, “Beach Blanket Babylon.”

The Queen’s arrival forced me to change my previously scheduled wedding for that day. What made things worse was the fact that my fiancé could not attend the function, as she was not officially my wife. She was quite unhappy as tens of thousands were attempting to find a way to make the invitation list.

Fortunately, after a last minute meeting where I shared my difficult situation with then-Mayor Diane Feinstein, she graciously provided my now wife a “golden” ticket.

The event was flawless, the queen even smiled.

During the finale, a performer wearing a life-size cake pointed towards the Queen with photos of Princess Diana and her newly born son, Prince William.

But at a private meeting at an unpublicized location with San Francisco’s societal elites that morning in the hall, I accidentally walked into the curtained location surrounded by security, and came within one step of knocking over the Queen of England.

She turned my way. At attention, I quickly bowed and stated: “Good Morning Your Majesty.” I quickly backed out and faced intense questioning by security as to how I got there.

I quipped, “Look, I was a Marine in formal uniform and I just walked in. You never stopped me.” They laughed, and asked me not to discuss the security breach.

I’ll forever cherish this memory, and like millions, mourn the loss of this great lady of history.