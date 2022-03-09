Commentary: Two years in to COVID, there's hope

THIS MONTH marks the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 case identified in Virginia, as well as the first case identified in our health district.

These past two years have been tough.

COVID-19 has dominated so much of our energy and emotions. Our children and educators had to adjust to virtual learning. We missed visiting with family and friends. Our health care workers were pushed to the brink. We lost 586 family members and friends—members of our local community—and so many others were hospitalized with severe illness caused by COVID-19.

But spring is almost here. We are beginning to move beyond the worst moments we have faced as a community and as a nation, and we have entered a new phase of this pandemic.

Tools such as vaccines, boosters, and tests are now widely available, and effective treatments for COVID-19 have been developed. Many of us have some immunity to the virus because we have been vaccinated or previously infected.

These tools also make it less critical to focus on stopping every case of COVID-19 and allows us to shift our focus toward preventing severe illness and avoiding strain on our local hospitals.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District, more than 53,600 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Nearly 60 percent of those 5 and older are now fully vaccinated, with just under 72 percent of those 18 and older having received at least one dose.

Our dedicated public health team and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have logged many, many hours helping to provide vaccines, testing, and other support to members of our community.

During this time, RAHD has also continued to provide other important services through our local health departments, such as childhood immunizations, family planning, and nutrition services.

Dr. Angela Duckworth, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania, defines grit as “passion and perseverance for long term goals.” She also notes that what motivates each and every one of us who work in public health is much larger than any one of us.

So even as we continue to identify our challenges, we are more committed to stay the course to protect the health and promote the well-being of all people in our communities.

RAHD will continue to do just that.

As a community, each of us has a responsibility to keep our community safe. We have proven, layered prevention strategies to protect against COVID-19, with vaccination being the foundation of those strategies. Data continues to show that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and deaths, and everyone aged 5 years and older should get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccination or your booster dose, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov to find a clinic near you.

Thank you for your ongoing support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team looks forward to continuing to serve the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford as we strive to make our community a healthier, happier place to live.

Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo is the Rappahannock Area Health District’s health director. Learn more about RAHD by visiting vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock.