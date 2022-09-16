Commentary: Up goes to fed, down go the stocks

THE ECONOMY took center stage again this week.

Following a Tuesday report that inflation ticked up slightly in August, the stock market took a nosedive. All three major indices took a substantial hit, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging about 1,250 points, and the S&P 500 falling to near 3,900.

With gasoline prices falling (from near $5 a gallon in late spring to just over $3 now), many on Wall Street figured that inflation numbers were bound to be lower in August. They weren’t.

One of the culprits were food prices, which were reported up more than 10%. Droughts in California and flooding in the South contributed to this rise.

Beef prices were up, too, as anyone who has recently bought a ribeye steak will tell you. Fat cattle are up to $1.50 a pound, with feeder calves selling for $1.80 (a few going for over $2) a pound.

Corn, which figures in a multitude of cooking products, has almost doubled in price over the past 18 months and is selling for close to $7 a bushel this week. Soybeans are more than $14 a bushel.

All this is great for the farmer but tough on the consumer. A grocery cart full of food can easily cost $200, not to mention the incidentals that are picked up at the convenience store during the week.

Even though the upward movement was small, Tuesday’s inflation report threw Wall Street into a panic. Now the fear is that the Federal Reserve Board’s interest rate increase at its Sept. 21 to 22 meeting will be substantial.

A 50-basis (0.5%) rise had been anticipated (and even suggested by Fed Chairman Jay Powell), but analysts now believe that a 75-basis points increase (some fear one percentage point) is more likely, as the Federal Reserve moves to bring the prime rate up to 4%.

The Fed may well move up another 75-basis points next week, but why this comes as a shock to Wall Street is unclear. Chairman Powell has been saying for months that the Federal Reserve wants to take rates, which fell during the Great Recession (2008-12) and plummeted to almost unprecedented levels during the COVID pandemic (2020–21), to more-normal levels.

But taking into consideration that 2008 was 14 years ago, there is almost an entire generation of young traders who have never seen 6% mortgage rates and panic at the thought of money that isn’t essentially free.

Older Americans know all about 6% and even 10% mortgages and aren’t that easily frightened at the prospect. The pill is harder to swallow for the younger generation.

The housing market is one of the prime causes of inflation. For more than a year, real estate has been one of the hottest financial sectors, with sellers often getting more than they asked for their homes.

Higher mortgage rates (some are more than 6% these days) have slowed the market a bit, but not as much as the Fed may have hoped. My real estate agent friends are still almost as busy as they were six months ago.

Raising interest rates may slow new and existing home sales and escalating prices, but it won’t necessarily lower inflation. If potential buyers can’t qualify for a mortgage loan, they still must live somewhere. Renting (and living with family) is the only other option.

There is already a shortage of rental units, so more demand is likely to cause rental costs to rise, which only adds to the inflationary problem.

A slowing economy almost always leads to layoffs, something that the Fed must take into consideration. Right now, virtually anyone who wants a job has one. If higher interest rates result in industry cutbacks, today’s 3.6% unemployment rate is likely to rise.

Still, raising interest rates seems to be a necessary evil, and an economy that has benefited from free COVID money for two years may have to take its medicine.

But right now, all most people are worried about are their IRAs and their 401Ks, especially those folks close to retirement. And this week, the Stock Market has been on a lot of minds. But no one I know is selling stocks. Most are willing to ride out the storm.

Programmed selling by the computers on Wall Street may have been at the root of Tuesday’s selloff.

And the Federal Reserve can do nothing about that.