Commentary: Urban heat islands make climate change worse

Many readers are aware of the heat-related health emergency at the Stafford County school division’s convocation event on Aug. 5 at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals. The Free Lance–Star reported that eight attendees were sent to the hospital and more than 80 others were treated for heat-related illnesses before the event was ended prematurely.

Our research indicates the heat event may have been exacerbated by a human-caused condition known as “urban heat island effect.” An urban heat island is a region where the temperatures are disproportionately hotter than surrounding areas due to heat absorption by built surfaces such as roads, parking lots and buildings, and a lack of tree canopy. On Aug. 5, temperatures at Virginia Credit Union Stadium appear to have been elevated due to those factors.

Little was known about Fredericksburg’s urban heat islands until this summer, when our two organizations, the University of Mary Washington and Friends of the Rappahannock, partnered on a comprehensive heat-mapping campaign, tracking heat in the city and surrounding counties. In a citizen science effort, more than 50 volunteers, including six University of Mary Washington students, collected heat data by foot and bike, taking air temperatures at the hottest time of day, between 3 and 4 p.m., on an extreme heat day where the heat index was approaching 100 degrees. Air temperatures were compared to land development, the type of land surface (asphalt, grass, etc ...) and tree canopy cover to determine the effect on localized heat variability across the region.

Our findings highlight that regions of the city that contain more asphalt and less tree canopy cover are up to 15 degrees warmer than areas with less asphalt and more trees. The Virginia Credit Union Stadium is located at the northeast edge of Central Park, the largest heat island in Fredericksburg. On Aug. 5, the wind direction was from the southwest, potentially bringing extreme air temperatures from Central Park and Celebrate Virginia directly toward the stadium, turning a hot day into a health emergency.

According to a study by the Union of Concerned Scientists, Fredericksburg is expected to almost double its extreme heat days—characterized by a heat index over 90 degrees—to almost 90 days per year by the end of the century. Additionally, we could expect up to 40 days with a heat index above 100 degrees, an increase from eight days on average.

This rise in heat waves, combined with a lack of mitigation from urban heat islands, poses an ominous health risk to our community, especially its most marginalized people. Our research highlights that the city’s most at-risk neighborhoods—those with larger populations of African-American, lower income or elderly residents, or those with predisposed health conditions—are on average over 5 degrees warmer on hot summer days than more white, affluent neighborhoods. This is a trend seen across cities in the United States. Urban heat island effect also has more indirect effects on our community, increasing water temperatures and harming the streams and rivers that provide our drinking water.

The Aug. 5 event has exemplified the need for heat mitigation planning. For example, interspersing trees throughout a city block to 40% tree canopy cover can significantly reduce daytime air temperatures. Fredericksburg officials should continue to support grassroots efforts by organizations such as Tree Fredericksburg to increase tree canopy. All local municipalities should also consider policies that reduce the amount of asphalt, especially large parking lots like the ones that dominate Central Park and Celebrate Virginia. Our community must be ready to adapt to extreme heat with smart planning that addresses this human health emergency.

Dr. Pamela Grothe is assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences at UMW. Adam Lynch is a river steward with Friends of the Rappahannock.