Commentary: Vaccination Against COVID-19 the Best Way to Protect Our Children

At last, parents

of our youngest

patients can breathe a sigh of relief. Following the transformative success of the COVID-19 vaccine in adults, teens, and school-aged children, COVID-19 vaccination is now available to children six months to 4 years old. For many families in my Northern Virginia primary care pediatrics clinic, this news has been long-awaited, and the opportunity to vaccinate 6-month to 4-year-old children will be eagerly embraced.

Other families may not be so ready to sign up for the vaccine. Although 82% of teens and 47% of school-aged children in Virginia have already received their vaccine, I can understand the perspective of families who are concerned about the safety of this vaccination or who don’t feel convinced of its need. Most people know many acquaintances who have been infected by COVID-19. For children, many of those testing positive have few or mild symptoms. It may be easy to assume, therefore, that COVID is a mild infection for children, and that they don’t have a need for vaccination.

Working as I do in both primary care and in a large emergency room, I have a very different perspective on COVID-19. Severe disease may be less common for kids than adults, but it is hardly unheard of to pediatricians. During the Omicron surge of January 2022, during my emergency room shifts I was likely to care for more patients positive for COVID-19 than negative for it—and each of those children, most of them previously healthy or with common conditions like asthma, was being admitted to the inpatient unit or intensive care unit due to the severity of their COVID-19. All the children I cared for were unvaccinated, and my experience mirrors what has been reported nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of 5-11-year-old children hospitalized during the Omicron wave, 90% were unvaccinated, 30% had no underlying medical conditions, and 20% required ICU admission. The Kaiser Family Foundation reported that during February 2022, COVID-19 was the fourth leading cause of death for people 5-24 years old.

For me, the terrible and unpredictable nature of COVID-19 is encapsulated in the experience of one of my patients, a healthy 9-year-old girl who tested positive for COVID in July 2021. She had an extremely mild case, swimming her fastest 50-meter backstroke the day she developed symptoms and making a swift recovery from her runny nose and cough. However, eight weeks later, she developed high fevers, jaundice, and chest pain, and was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit on specialized drugs to treat cardiogenic shock. She had developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a well-described complication of COVID-19 infection. Thanks to the amazing care of her inpatient team, she made a full recovery. However, MIS-C can be deadly or can lead to long-term disability, and to date nearly 8,000 children in the United States have suffered this because of COVID. Fortunately, vaccination against COVID-19 has been shown to reduce the risk of MIS-C.

Long COVID-19 is another concern I have for otherwise healthy children infected with COVID. Some people with mild initial COVID-19 infection can have prolonged symptoms, including fatigue, poor concentration, respiratory problems, loss of sense of smell, cardiovascular problems and mood issues. Rates of long COVID-19 are still being determined, but the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics reports that 12.9% of children 2 to 11 years of age still experienced symptoms five weeks after infection. The good news is that vaccination against COVID-19 does appear to protect against long COVID.

COVID-19 poses many risks to the health and well-being of children. Against these risks, we are fortunate to have a rigorously tested preventative treatment that has demonstrated its safety and efficacy across the spectrum of patients. Incredibly, to date 11.5 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered over the past two years worldwide. More than 16.4 million vaccines have been administered in Virginia alone, with nearly three-fourths of the population completely vaccinated in our state. This vaccination has taken place with unprecedented levels of safety monitoring to assess for short- and long-term side effects, and across the board the benefits of the vaccination are clear. Severe side effects are extremely rare from COVID-19 vaccination, and in every case the risks of immediate and long-term dangers from COVID-19 infection are far more likely and grave.

Parents want the best for their children. I know that every family I speak to has weighed and wrestled with the pros and cons of vaccination for their child. I only hope that I can be a voice to ensure they have the most accurate information about the risks of COVID-19 infection. As a pediatrician and as a parent, I view forgoing COVID-19 vaccination the same way that I would view allowing my child to ride in a car without a seatbelt: Why take the risk?

To find a vaccination opportunity near you for your child or yourself, visit the Vaccinate Virginia website at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or call the Vaccinate Virginia call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kristen Johnson is a pediatrician with Advanced Pediatrics in Vienna and is the Northern Virginia delegate of the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.