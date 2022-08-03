Commentary: Vin Scully was an American Homer

Today, big data and virtual reality trick our minds into believing we see and understand places we’ve never been or really know. On Tuesday, we lost the voice that plumbed the human experience and nurtured our hearts, imaginations, and emotions from places most people who listened would never visit.

Vin Scully was by profession a baseball announcer; the voice of the Dodgers. In truth, he was our Homer. His descriptions of summer contests were as nuanced as the battle scenes in the Iliad when Achilles led the Athenians against the Trojans. But it was Scully’s ability to expose players’ psyches, much as Homer took us into Achilles’ soul following the death of Hector, that taught us about ourselves.

He called his first game for the Brooklyn Dodgers—his hometown team—in 1950. More than 9,000 Dodgers games later, he retired in 2016 from his perch high above Chavez Ravine in Los Angeles, where for 67 years he masterfully blended poetry and silence to explore the human quest for perfection.

He witnessed perfection three times; perhaps most memorably the night Sandy Koufax threw what was then only the eighth perfect game in baseball history. Koufax faced, and retired, 27 consecutive batters without giving up a walk, a hit, or an error. To understand how rare that is, the feat has only occurred 23 times in more than 150 years of professional baseball.

“Three times in his sensational career,” Scully began as he set the stage for history that night, “has Sandy Koufax walked out to the mound to pitch a fateful ninth, where he turned in a no-hitter. But tonight, Sept. 9, 1965, he made the toughest walk of his career, I’m sure. Because through eight innings he has pitched a perfect game. He has struck out 11, he has retired 24 consecutive batters.”

Scully’s pacing, like the game itself, was perfect; deliberate. I read the above quote aloud to myself, paying attention to pacing and timing. It took me 20 seconds. It took Scully 27. A pace that allowed him to build tension, and drama, without overplaying the moment.

The first batter in the ninth for the Chicago Cubs that evening was Chris Krug. With two strikes on him, Scully allowed his listeners to feel what Krug and Koufax were feeling.

“And you almost taste the pressure now. Koufax lifted his cap, ran his fingers through his black hair then pulled the cap back down, fussing at the bill. Krug must feel it too, as he backs out, heaves a sigh, took off his helmet, put it back on, and stepped back up to the plate.”

Scully didn’t stop at the players on the field; he sensed and then described what those in the fans were also feeling as Krug and Koufax settled in. “There’s 29,000 people in the ballpark,” he said, “and a million butterflies.”

The next pitch brought ball two, and Scully exposed the fans’ passion by saying overtop their audible groans at the call: “A lot of people in the ballpark now are starting to see pitches with their heart. The pitch was outside, [Dodger catcher Jeff] Torborg tried to pull it over the plate, but Vargo, an experienced umpire, wouldn’t go for it.”

Koufax struck Krug out with the next pitch.

The next Cubs batter, Joey Amalfitano, quickly fell behind two strikes. As Koufax took a new ball from the umpire, Scully made his listeners feel the weight of the moment with this statement.

“I would think that the mound at Dodger Stadium right now is the loneliest place in the world.”

Koufax then struck out Amalfitano, bringing up what would be the final hitter of the evening, Harvey Kuenn.

Following a first-pitch strike, Koufax threw a ball high.

“That’s only the second time tonight,” Scully said, “where I have had the feeling Sandy threw instead of pitched, trying to get that little extra. And that time he tried so hard his hat fell off.” The next pitch was a ball, too.

“You can’t blame a man for pushing just a little bit now,” said Scully.

The next two pitches were strikes. When the last was called, Scully said: “Swung on and missed. A perfect game.” And then, 40 full seconds of silence. As if giving listeners a chance to collectively gather themselves, and absorb what they had just experienced.

We want to believe that by seeing we understand. But it is by connecting on the human level that we truly begin to know others, and ourselves.

Homer knew this. Scully, too. How fortunate we were to be there for his masterpieces.

Martin Davis is the opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.