Commentary: Want teachers to teach? Leave them alone

IT IS GETTING harder and harder to find young men and women who want to go into education.

Jurisdictions across the country are scrambling to find teachers, bus drivers, and administrators as the new school year begins.

Many systems are opening this session with substitute teachers in the classroom. Yellow buses sit in prominent locations with signs that read, “Bus drivers needed.” Kids are getting home late because bus drivers are having to make double runs.

All this despite the fact that in most school systems, teachers start out at around $50,000 a year and bus drivers (in most systems) get health insurance benefits.

Now I know that teachers scream that they are underpaid, but I beg to differ with them. How many companies in small town America start someone straight out of college at $50,000 a year?

There are teachers in my family, and many of my friends are teachers. None of them complain about the money but rather the headaches associated with the job. It is the red tape and often idiotic regulations that are causing teachers to go into other professions.

“If they would just let us teach!”

If I have heard that song once, I have heard it 1,000 times. Teachers are bogged down with rules and restrictions that have little to do with reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Teachers must deal with governmental bodies that know nothing about education, parents who want schools to raise their children, and administrators who are caught in the middle.

Instead of giving kids a well-rounded education, teachers here in Virginia must teach to the Standards of Learning tests, which 95 percent of the members of the General Assembly (which legislated the tests) likely couldn’t pass. If the kids don’t make the grade, the teachers are punished.

As I said, parents expect schools to raise their children.

“I’ll be glad when Johnny goes to school so they can teach him to behave!”

That’s another famous saying. But that behavior instruction must come without discipline, no matter how much Johnny disrupts the class. Teachers who actually discipline children in this day and time are bad people.

Teachers today must deal with sexual orientation, boys with their butts showing, girls with ripped jeans that expose almost everything, and administrators who are afraid to deal with these issues for fear of getting sued.

They must deal with rules from Congress, rules from the General Assembly, rules from the various departments of education, and rules that administrators come up with to cover their legal butts.

They must deal with parents who scream at their kids at home but will swear they are perfect at school, parents who want to see good grades—no matter whether the child earned them or not, and parents who have no interest whatsoever in their children’s education.

Teachers must deal with children who behave like monsters and children starved for attention because they get none at home. And they must deal individually with children with learning disabilities in a classroom with another 29 unruly students.

They are expected to administer discipline without consequences, provide good grades for kids who refuse to work, and, while grading papers at night, must field phone calls from parents threatening to sue.

No, it is not low pay that is creating a teacher shortage; it is the garbage that teachers must put up with. Well, maybe it is the pay because I would not be a teacher under these conditions no matter how much money I was paid.

I have a retired teacher friend who substitutes and has been asked to come back full time.

“With all the rules and red tape today? Are you crazy?”

I know another lady who is back in the classroom after a 22-year hiatus (to raise her kids). After two weeks, she is about at the breaking point.

Oh, yes, and remember a few years ago that they wanted teachers to carry guns?

Talk to a teacher, and you’ll find out why there is a teacher shortage. It is the rules, red tape, parents and SOLs that are causing teachers to switch professions.

If they would only let the teachers teach.