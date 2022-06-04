Commentary: We are facing of tsunami of gun violence

The Free Lance–Star asked Clint Van Zandt—a Fredericksburg resident and retired FBI agent who was the bureau’s chief hostage negotiator, was a supervisor in the behavioral analysis unit, and was part of the analytical team that identified the Unabomber—to provide his perspective on the growing wave of violence in America. Today in Part I, Van Zandt examines the scope of the gun problem in America. Part II, which will run on Tuesday, examines what we can do to begin addressing it.

Few can dispute there is a firearms-related epidemic going on in America. And while some may say, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” guns sure make it easier to kill. And the wrong person with a gun can kill many people.

In fact, handguns, followed by other firearms, and then knives are the most common murder weapons.

To those who say “more people are killed with hammers than guns,” forget it; hammers rank No. 7, along with other blunt objects, as a killer’s weapon of choice.

Today, gun violence surpasses car accidents as the leading cause of death among American youth.

The scope of the problem is truly staggering.

As of June 2, 2022, Gun Violence Archive lists over 18,000 firearm related deaths in America this year, including 8,000 homicide/murders and unintentional deaths, and more than 10,000 suicides.

Some 465 children age 0 to 11 have been killed or wounded, along with almost 2,000 teenagers. Further, 23 law enforcement officers have died from line-of-duty gunshots to date.

These tragedies follow on the heels of 45,000 firearm-related deaths recorded in 2021.

As bad as these numbers are, more startling is the sharp rise in mass shootings.

Just this past Memorial Day weekend, for example, 14 mass shootings (one in which four or more people are injured or killed, excluding the shooter) took place in America. In Chicago, a city with strong gun laws, nine were killed and 42 wounded, representing a 53% increase in shootings over that city’s 2021 Memorial Day weekend celebration.

There have been 233 mass shootings this year. And since the 2013 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, one in which 20 children and six adults were killed, these tragic incidents have nearly tripled.

Mass shootings account for only about 1% of the 45,000 people killed by guns every year, but that’s cold comfort to any parent with school age children.

Children and adults alike are victims of these events.

On May 13, for example, 17 people (ages 15 to 47) were shot leaving an NBA game in Milwaukee. Ten people were arrested and nine firearms were recovered at the scene. This was just one of five shootings in that city by 9 p.m. that evening.

If this rate of mass shootings continues; we are in line to witness 540 such incidents in 2022.

It’s one thing for multiple armed adults to gun each other down after a basketball game; it’s far different for an armed mass-killer-to-be to enter a school with the intention of murder and mayhem, usually followed by his (statically a younger male) suicide or death via suicide-by-cop.

While shootings have been with us since the invention of the gun, many trace the origin of school shootings to the University of Virginia when, in 1840, a UVA student shot his law professor to death.

Modern-day school shootings are traced to the April 1999 shooting deaths of 12 students and one teacher at Colorado’s Columbine High School by two student gunmen.

In fact, many of the more than 1,000 school-related firearms incidents since Columbine identified by the Washington Post, of which over 200 met their criteria of taking place on K-12 campuses before, during or after class, have affected students in over 330 schools.

The Associated Press reports in the 14 mass shootings (their definition: four or more people dead) at U.S. schools since 1999, 169 victims have lost their lives, while victims of domestic violence are five times more likely to be killed if their abuser has access to a gun.

We are experiencing a rolling wave of violence that is quickly becoming a tsunami. But we are not innocent bystanders on a beach unaware of what’s headed our way.

The problem becomes, how do we address it? Saying the issue has grown beyond our grasp simply isn’t good enough.

In the next piece, I will outline 10 things we could do right now to begin getting this problem under control.