Commentary: We need a healthy debate about critical race theory

WHEN TEACHING Western Civilization at the University of South Carolina in the 1990s, accepting that students would struggle with the discipline of history was a given.

The truth is, we generally do a poor job of teaching history at the K–12 level in the United States. For too long, our focus has been—and continues to be—facts, memorization, and noncontroversial storylines.

This is appropriate at lower grade levels, but by middle school, students can, and should, begin grappling with history’s ambiguities.

There are notable exceptions to this generalization, of course.

Both Advanced Placement history courses and International Baccalaureate courses push students into history’s murky corners, forcing them to deal with primary documents as well as the massive holes in our knowledge. But we generally only push high-aptitude students with college aspirations into these more-challenging courses.

Too many students are marched through history classes in middle and high school continuing to believe that names, dates, and “the facts” are all that history is about.

So it shouldn’t surprise us that when students enter a university history class, it can prove an unsettling experience.

In religiously conservative South Carolina, many students struggled with my lectures on the origins of Christianity.

Things that trained historians take for granted—the very real political battles that shaped how we understand who Jesus was, what textual analysis reveals about the authors of the New Testament (most of the letters ascribed to Paul, for example, were not written by Paul), and more—were not just foreign concepts to many of my students, but ideas that sometimes sparked existential crises.

Facing truths that differed from what they had been taught by their families and in their churches, however, was not the only problem they encountered. They also struggled with history’s dynamism.

History is many things, but “settled” is not one of them. Settling arguments, in fact, is not really the point.

Consider a book I taught in my freshman classes, “Mohammed and Charlemagne.” Published posthumously in 1937, this classic, and accessible, work by Belgian historian Henri Pirenne argued that Western Europe didn’t decline because of the fall of the Roman Empire—the empire never really “fell”—but because of the expansion of Islam into Turkey, North Africa, Spain, and Portugal.

This cut Western Europe off from the Mediterranean, a vibrant center for trade.

“Without Islam,” Pirenne famously said, “the Frankish Empire would probably never have existed, and Charlemagne, without Mohammed, would be inconceivable.”

His thesis was initially met with a barrage of criticism. In the almost 90 years since its publication, however, no theory has done more, arguably, to shape the way we think about Western Europe in Late Antiquity.

Whether the Pirenne thesis is ever proven right or wrong is ultimately beside the point. What matters is that it framed the conversation that has for almost a century advanced our understanding. And this framework has stood the test of time.

By allowing our middle- and high-school students to begin wrestling with such debates, we would produce citizens better prepared for the real-world political debates that too often become polarizing and socially debilitating.

The current furor around critical race theory, for example, would arguably be less intense and more constructive if we ensured that all high school students were exposed to this theory and the ongoing debate over what it teaches us about race in America.

Far from the hyperventilating charges that CRT is making white children feel guilty for their past, or that CRT is about undermining the power of the American story, students would find that just the opposite is true.

Over the past 40 years at the university level, CRT has greatly expanded the way we talk about and understand the role of race in American society. Its proponents have exposed important new information, and its detractors, such as Dan Subotnik, have exposed some core weaknesses in the theory. Even those folks he targets, however, like leading CRT thinker Richard Delgado, respect and engage in the debate.

This is what healthy dialogue looks like, and it’s necessary. (For reference, the Subotnik/Delgado debate began in the 1990s.)

We don’t teach CRT in Virginia K–12 schools. And we’re poorer for not doing so.

Engaging with challenging ideas today, just as people in the 1930s and 1940s did with Pirenne, would go far toward civilizing our increasingly uncivil political and social debates.