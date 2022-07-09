Commentary: We need to tell the whole story of Old Mill and Port of Falmouth

H.L. Mencken once wrote: “There is always an easy solution to every human problem—neat, plausible and wrong.”

That statement came to me as I read the recent opinion piece about charging admission fees to the Historic Port of Falmouth and Old Mill Park. These fees will not alleviate the concerns voiced by those who voted to support them, but they will force people away from some of the most historically important areas in our community.

Rather than keeping people out, we should be investing in these areas to attract even more people in.

Both parks are located along Native American travel routes, as well as early European settlements.

Falmouth sits along the north-south travel route, where a ford provided the means to cross the east-flowing river.

In the early colonial period, ferries allowed people to cross rivers with dry feet, and there were several in the Falmouth/Fredericksburg area. Bridges came later.

The “port” designation for Falmouth was a bureaucratic one. It was created to authorize inspection of tobacco intended for export. Oceangoing vessels could not get farther upriver than the Fredericksburg docks. Flat-bottomed craft hauled goods back and forth between the Fredericksburg and Stafford ports.

The French Expeditionary Force used the Falmouth ford as well as ferries in 1781 on its way to Yorktown. Military forces always camped on the far side of a crossing, so the French encampments are someplace in Old Mill Park.

The National Park Service is working with local jurisdictions to highlight the coming 250th anniversary of the Washington-Rochambeau march from Rhode Island to Virginia. To prepare for visitors driving that route in 2031, localities are preserving related buildings and even remnants of the old road trod by American and French forces.

Given the City Council’s interest in archaeology, perhaps finding the Fredericksburg campsites would be worth the effort.

Old Mill Park was also Fredericksburg’s first industrial park, and the canal that powered some very substantial mills could use some attention.

The industrial canal originated at Thornton’s Mill, constructed around 1720, and is visible running parallel to Caroline Street. At Old Mill Park, however, this canal receives runoff from the adjoining neighborhoods that it can’t carry off because the culvert at the park entrance was not set properly.

When the park entry was built, the pipe under the driveway was set a few inches too high. Consequently, stormwater overflows the canal and creates ditches where the playgrounds are located. Resetting that culvert would allow the stormwater to continue under the road through the old canal. The parks department could then repair the damaged play area and avoid ongoing maintenance costs.

This area is also of importance to the African American experience. We know that John Washington secured his own freedom on April 18, 1862, when a boat took him across the river at Falmouth. A week later, the town council passed an ordinance banning the use of small boats.

Over the next few months, that ban did nothing to stop more than 10,000 enslaved people from making their way to the Union army and freedom, well before the Emancipation Proclamation. A ceremony during the Sesquicentennial commemorated that exodus and included participants carrying river stones to cast them away, representing the unburdening of slavery.

That collection of river stones was supposed to have been built into a base at Riverfront Park for an appropriate memorial, such as the Emancipation statue now at the Fredericksburg Area Museum. If those stones are not going to be used at the new Riverfront Park, perhaps they could be used for the same purpose at Old Mill Park.

Everyone should be able to walk these historic grounds. Instead of charging fees, however, we should be investing to upgrade these parks to not only improve access, but to help tell the full story of Fredericksburg, and our nation’s history.

Erik Nelson is a Fredericksburg resident and served the city as an urban planner for 32 years.