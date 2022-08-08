Commentary: We want to trust others; we’ve forgotten how

DELIVERING and hearing criticism is not something innate to any of us. Rather, it’s one of the many so-called soft skills that must be learned.

To watch political and civil discourse today is to wonder how good a job we are doing.

Especially in political settings, we often deliver and respond to criticism with an attack-first mindset.

Consider how Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democratic State Sen. Scott Surovell responded to an ABC News Channel 7 inquiry just this past week about the shortage of teachers in our classrooms across the state.

Youngkin said he had three thoughts, but chose to lead with this one: “First, it’s one of the reasons why I was frustrated that the budget took so long. I did feel that Senate Democrats really dragged their feet unnecessarily.”

Not to be outdone, Surovell responded: “Teachers are leaving because conservatives like the governor are making it unpleasant to be a teacher today by micromanaging how they should teach and what they can say in the classroom.”

Both men have their “facts” and “talking points” in order, but both also subjugate their arguments to ad hominem attacks.

Youngkin’s first reach is to target “Senate Democrats,” while Surovell takes on “conservatives.”

Imagine how different the conversation becomes if instead of attacking Senate Democrats, Youngkin touched first on his imminently more interesting ideas about changing the way we license teachers to broaden the pool of people who can teach. And if Surovell talked about the need to address teachers’ growing sense that they are being driven out of the profession by culture wars that only serve to make them the enemy.

Because both led with attacks, as opposed to substance, however, their solutions play second fiddle to who bears the most blame for the issue we are all dealing with. The solutions themselves, therefore, never have a chance to be heard.

This increasing willingness to blame first is an outgrowth of our growing mistrust of most anyone or any institution in the country.

It’s a problem that Democrats and Republicans overwhelmingly agree needs to be corrected, according to a Pew Research report released in 2019.

But as Pew studies this year have shown, we aren’t making ground. In fact, we’re losing ground. People’s trust in medical scientists, the military, police officers, school principals, religious leaders, journalists, business leaders, and elected officials in 2022 is down substantially from 2021.

Regaining some of that trust begins with learning anew to deliver and receive criticism.

Placing blame is a natural first reaction to criticism, especially when dealing with issues that are large and beyond our immediate control. In more than 20 years as a journalist, I’ve come to appreciate the extent to which people’s criticisms have less to do with anything I’ve said or written, and more to do with their own frustrations at not knowing how to address problems.

That insight is not mine, but that of one of my first editors at National Journal magazine when I started in this field. It’s probably the best advice I’ve ever received.

By listening to people’s criticisms with an ear toward understanding their pain points, it moves me as a journalist from a defensive posture to a learning posture. And in a learning posture, I am better able to appreciate the ways problems affect people.

Let’s return to the teaching shortage as an example. Like every other formidable problem we face, there are no easy answers here. And the solutions there are are nuanced, costly, and will not fix the problem immediately.

Both Youngkin and Surovell are smart enough to know this. Both express policy positions that suggest as much. We just have troubling hearing the substance for all the blaming each one does.

If our leaders want to leave a legacy to be proud of, they could do no better than by becoming better at delivering and hearing criticism.

It won’t solve all our problems today, but doing so will ensure we find solutions much sooner, and with a broader base of support.