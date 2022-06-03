Commentary: We're all grieving in the wake of recent violence

There remains considerable discussion these days using the word “civility.” It remains a simple word defined as formal politeness or courtesy in behavior. Civility is not a slogan to hide under, it’s not a bumper sticker used to signal one’s virtue, and it should not be a weapon used to silence political opponents. Being civil must be a core value and should be treated with the same care and respect as honesty, integrity, compassion, empathy or any other value we hold dear.

Democratic societies are not held together by borders or laws, but by the shared values of its members, and civility is the glue that holds it all together.

Given the horrific events of the last few weeks, it’s easy to react emotionally, lashing out and assigning blame to tragedies so horrific they are almost incomprehensible to the human mind. In a desperate quest for comfort and security, we search for answers and, when we can’t find them, we seek someone to blame. It’s how we make sense of the senseless.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, leftwing political and media figures have sought to assign blame for the shooting on the National Rifle Association, Second Amendment supporters, gun owners, Republican politicians, and some mysterious entity called “the gun lobby.”

This was recently demonstrated by former Congressman Beto O’Rourke interrupting Texas Governor Greg Abbot’s informational press conference to angrily yell at him with pointed finger “this is on you.”

The Free Lance–Star published an editorial recently challenging us to look into the eyes of the grieving parents and tell them “their children’s blood is the price we pay for carrying firearms”. While this created strong emotional response, did it actually offer solutions or just advance rhetoric?

In times of crisis, our values must serve as our guides. It is easy to be kind when you are having a good day, but kindness is difficult when one is emotionally struggling. It is easy to be empathetic from a safe distance, but it is harder to be empathetic when it costs you something. It is easy to be civil when are you having a conversation about the weather, but it’s much harder when you are in the throes of a national tragedy. These are precisely the times when we need civility the most.

Everyone in the nation is heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy and wants an end to the violence. The truth is that no one has an exact format to end this madness, and we are too busy being uncivil with each other to sit down and actually have conversations.

Media at times pushes the false narrative there is a simple answer and the “gun lobby” colluding with Republicans are stopping it from being implemented.

As a gun owner equally disgusted with those using weapons irresponsibly, the truth I suggest is that no measure discussed would have stopped a singular law-abiding adult with no criminal record from passing a background check and buying a rifle legally.

Folks like Beto O’Rourke want to ban AR-15’s; however, the AR-15 is nothing more than a scary looking rifle. Banning the particular model of a rifle does nothing to prevent mass shootings today or in the future. Even outright banning the production of all firearms today would leave at least 390,000,000 guns in circulation. Keeping in mind that guns are durable goods, this action would not make a dent into the long-term supply of guns in a nation of 330,000,000 people.

We are all in agreement the gun safety problem must be solved, but the first step in solving it is to embrace civility as a core value and begin talking to one another as equals. The second step is to better secure our children’s schools while we find a better solution.

Regardless of what side of the aisle one represents, a better solution is needed and needed now.

Scott Mayausky lives in Stafford County.