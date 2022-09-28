Commentary: We're moving forward on green energy--that's something to celebrate

As we celebrate the change in seasons, from a hot, humid summer to the beautiful fall foliage and cool, brisk breeze of autumn, let’s also acknowledge how much we’ve accomplished in our climate change and sustainability efforts, both in our community and nationally.

This summer has showcased many examples for the importance of these efforts—from the extreme heat waves across Europe, Asia, and the Western United States to the devastating floods and rains in Yellowstone, West Virginia, Kentucky, and St. Louis.

However, there is good news.

In our own community, we have made a lot of progress related to climate change and sustainability. The Fredericksburg Police Department recently announced three new hybrid police vehicles have been added to its fleet, and five more are expected next year with the goal of an all-hybrid fleet of police patrol cars in the next five to seven years.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools applied for and received a $26 million grant to support the purchase of 10 electric school buses. City schools have also begun energy audits and opportunity reviews for solar, electric buses, and reduced energy usage. These are some initial steps toward Fredericksburg City Council’s vision of powering all municipal operations with 100% renewable energy by 2035 or earlier.

At the national level, historic investments in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) aim to reduce consumer energy costs, increase American energy security, and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The IRA assists consumers in lowering energy costs by including: a $7,500 tax credit for new electric vehicle (EV) sales and a $4,000 tax credit for used EV purchases; $14,000 in direct consumer rebates for decreasing the climate footprint of residential homes—for example, by upgrading to energy-efficient appliances (heat pumps, electric HVACs, and water heaters, etc.) or installing rooftop solar systems; and an additional 30% tax credit for residential solar panel installation.

Finally, the IRA also provides opportunities for states, local municipalities, and authorities, as well as tribal governments, to independently initiate and implement clean energy, sustainability, and smart projects through federal funding.

For example, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, the nation’s first national “green” bank, allots $27 billion in financing for general climate initiatives, in addition to a separate $670 million apportionment specifically for implementing building codes meeting or exceeding zero-energy provisions from the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code.

Other large-scale application-specific portions of the IRA involve a $5 billion Department of Energy fund for projects that “retool, repower, repurpose, or replace” energy infrastructures either no longer operating, or which aren’t up to modern standards for air pollutant and greenhouse gas emissions, and a $1 billion endowment to establish a Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles program for replacement of high-emission heavy-duty vehicles (e.g., garbage trucks, school buses, etc.) with zero-emission vehicles.

All this, in addition to the bipartisan-supported Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last fall providing $5 billion to states for EV charging stations.

Since its founding, America has always been known as the land of opportunity. Over the course of centuries, millions of people have left their homelands to find something in our country not readily available in their own: an opportunity to succeed.

This is what the IRA represents, an opportunity to envision a new future, one based on new technologies and enduring traditional values to leave a better world for future generations.

In other words, an opportunity for future generations to succeed. Let us be the shining city along the river to seize this opportunity.

Sudhanshu C. Pathak is a volunteer member of Fossil Free Fredericksburg.