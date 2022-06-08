Commentary: What we know matters less than how what we learn changes us

In my pre-journalist career as a history professor, I came to live for those moments when a student suddenly “got it.”

By that, I mean not that a student brought together all the pieces of the particular period of history that we were studying and demonstrated that on some test. Just the opposite.

The students who got it were the ones who were finally able to step outside of their own worldviews and begin to see life through the eyes of someone else, and to be changed by what they were learning.

This is no easy task. As a teacher of relatively old events, I was asking young minds to put themselves in the shoes of some Sumerian who wrote creation stories and had been dead for over 5,000 years.

To help them along, I had students in my Western Civilization class spend time outside staring at the stars, and then, without using any scientific knowledge gained since Sir Isaac Newton, explain what they saw.

It’s a lot tougher than it sounds, and there were students who never did quite catch on.

But for the many who did embrace the challenge, this exercise made Sumerian creation myths, which taken at face value seem far-fetched at best, come alive. And it opened up for these students a way of thinking they’d never imagined.

Accepting that there is more than one legitimate way to make sense of the world we share is one of the marks of intellectual humility. It’s also a vital step in developing critical thinking skills.

It’s relatively easy when talking about the Sumerians in the abstract; it becomes more challenging when these new worldviews directly compete with your own.

For example, when some of my students began to realize the similarities between the Mesopotamian and Sumerian flood myths, and the flood story in Genesis, it raised a troubling question for many. Was the story they had were taught as children to be true—Noah and the flood—in fact a story based on a much older tradition?

In short, could they accept that the flood story was not to be read at face value, but as mythology?

Most students dealt with this well. But there were always several who felt personally threatened and could not extend their own thinking to encompass this new way of understanding an ancient story.

Beginning this evening, Americans are going to be asked to see a story they think they know in a way that they’ve never seen it before. And for a significant portion of our society, it’s going to be difficult. Frightening, even.

The Jan. 6 Committee hearings are without doubt the most significant hearings since Watergate in 1974. And for a sizeable portion of our population, what is going to be presented is likely to make them quite uncomfortable, as the findings could potentially show their worldview to be a direct threat to American democracy.

The hearings are so threatening, in fact, that one major network that has dedicated significant time to questioning the legitimacy of this committee, Fox News, has already announced that it won’t even bother televising the hearings.

We don’t fully know at this moment what is going to be covered in the hearings, but we do know from leaks that the horrible events of Jan. 6, 2021, were not simply a small, fringe group of dissatisfied people unhappy about an election.

That, in fact, there are troubling questions about the extent to which the assault on the U.S. Capitol was orchestrated by the losing candidate in the 2020 election and/or members of his administration.

While some will want to draw parallels between these hearings and the Watergate hearings, the two couldn’t be further apart. Both in terms of the amount of evidence we already possess, and the extent to which social media—which didn’t exist in those days—has allowed people to sort themselves into two broad camps of prejudgment: Donald Trump knew it all; and there’s nothing to see here.

Clearly, there’s something to see here. How deep into Trump’s inner circle we will be able to look remains to be established.

As important as what this hearing will reveal, however, is whether we as a people will prove ourselves willing and able to accept the challenge of seeing this assault on American democracy for what it is, and not what we want it to be. Especially if the hearings prove our worldview incorrect.

Starting tonight, it’s imperative that America “gets it.”

Martin Davis is opinion page editor. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com.