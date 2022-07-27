Commentary: What's the key to educational excellence? Let great teachers teach

GOOD MORNING, boys

and girls. Today we’re going to discuss everything that’s wrong with our schools.

Can you imagine any teacher addressing a class this way?

Yet we’re bombarded daily with evidence of impending doom regarding schools. Consider this recent national report: 62% of teachers indicate that there is a teacher shortage in their school, 68% report increased disruptive behavior coming off the pandemic, and only 52% say that they have the necessary resources to engage all students. Sadly, 48% of teachers are considering a career change.

Boys and girls, there’s more. One national commission concluded: “… the educational foundations of our society are presently being eroded by a rising tide of mediocrity that threatens our very future as a Nation and a people. If an unfriendly foreign power had attempted to impose on America the mediocre educational performance that exists today, we might well have viewed it as an act of war.”

Harsh words indeed from a Presidential commission comprising renowned experts. But it will have little impact. Why? The report, along with its sensationalist title “A Nation at Risk,” was published in 1983.

How are we doing today? After receiving a pandemic pass in 2020–21, Fredericksburg area schools are gearing up for state accreditation results to be revealed in late September. We already know the results—scores fell—as predicted.

OK, class, who’s to blame? For politicians, the question may seem relevant, but to our best classroom teachers, this question seems both irrelevant and counterproductive to our kids’ education.

How can we frame the discussion so that it is both meaningful and productive?

Ask our kids. They’ll tell you what matters to them.

The truth is that the quality of their education depends largely on their teachers. Great teachers matter. Commission reports, survey data? None of that matters to kids; and on the first day of class, it doesn’t matter to great teachers either.

When Heather Reviello’s English students shuffle in on Aug. 8 at Walker-Grant Middle School, they will be excited to begin a new year. We wonder … will this be a good year for them? For Reviello’s students, the answer is most likely, yes. Why? Reviello gears instruction toward creating a culture of excellence.

Because excellence infers both hard work and moving students beyond comfort levels, Reviello stands at the door and greets her students. She has one thing in mind—establishing a partnership with her kids based on mutual respect. “I genuinely respect my students. And I work really hard to show them respect and I teach them to show it back to me.”

Early classroom activities thus infuse English content with “Getting to Know You” poems, autobiographical word puzzles, and “Tell me about yourself” posters that she hangs in the room.

Reviello believes that a learning community must also be respectful, so she teaches students how to interact with her and each other. Her “No-Go” words—words that students may not use in class, include “stupid” and “shut up.” And she requires her students to look her in the eye when they speak (a common strategy of great teachers).

Down Emancipation Highway, Audrey Rackley–Rio, history teacher at James Monroe High School, has a similar strategy. She dives into content on Day One (“I hit the ground running”) to “… give them a taste of what we’ll be doing.” But she uses self-deprecating humor and pep talks to help establish trust, because many kids lose confidence quickly in her rigorous classes.

“I do a lecture on Incan and Aztec empires. I was never good at Spanish, and my pronunciations are terrible. I have fun with that and ask the kids “who can pronounce it better?”

I asked both teachers what a successful 2022–23 year would look like for them. Unsurprisingly, neither mentioned SOL scores or surveys. For Rackley–Rio, success means that “… each and every child in my classes will improve, build self-awareness, grit, and resilience.” Reviello concurs. “We’re really teaching life, not English.”

For both Rackley–Rio and Reviello, and for so many of the fine teachers in the region, attempts to build a culture of excellence are motivated by a desire to improve the lives of their students. Yes, they want to improve test scores (and they will), but the ultimate goal is more human.

How can parents help? Says Rackley–Rio: “Help us make sure kids are paying more attention to teachers than their cellphones, respond to communications, and check online grades. Get involved.”

Class dismissed.