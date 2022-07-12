Commentary: What's the state of school reform in the Fredericksburg region?

AS VIRGINIA school

teachers begin to slowly

shift from summer to back-to-school mode, it’s worth stepping back and seeing where we are on the latest effort to reform Virginia’s schools.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s and Education Secretary Aimee Guidera’s promise to “fix” our public educational system, which they’ve routinely criticized since January, rests on well-worn approaches. The answers they’ve offered are little more than a rehashing of both standards-based solutions (think, Standards of Learning and high-stakes testing) and school-choice solutions (think, charter schools), the dominant reform models employed nationwide over the past two decades.

Though both approaches can point to some measured success stories, neither has significantly moved the needle on issues like closing the academic achievement gap between whites and minorities, and ensuring students are more ready for college and/or work when they graduate high school.

There’s little reason, therefore, to suspect that Youngkin’s and Guidera’s continuing to push these approaches will produce better results.

Both leaders, however, have added a new dimension to school reform—aggressively injecting the culture wars and the parental rights movement into the discussion.

Neither issue is about improving education; rather, they’re deeply personal, oftentimes cynical, and deeply emotional arguments over who controls a student’s educational and moral path.

Locally, we’ve seen the destruction these battles can inflict. The poster child for dysfunction, of course, is the Spotsylvania County School system. From threatening to ban books, to outcries over “critical race theory” and gender issues, the district is a hot mess at the moment. Barring some rapid and significant changes, the county’s schools are in for rough waters this August when students return.

Orange County and Stafford County schools have also taken stands on critical race theory, but to date we’ve not seen the kind of all-consuming hysteria that has engulfed Spotsylvania.

Meanwhile, other districts are investing more heavily in their public schools. In Fredericksburg, a new middle school has been approved, and in King George the county has significantly upped the amount of money it’s putting into its system, following years of underfunding.

That Youngkin’s culture wars and parents’ rights issues are burning unevenly across the school districts in our region and in the commonwealth is the most interesting story no one is talking about.

How to explain it? I suspect the answer can be found, partially, in our diversity.

The common characterization that America is split between two realities—one blue, one red; one pro-abortion, one antiabortion; one urban, one rural—glosses over the enormous range of ideas and people in the nation.

The greater Fredericksburg region is a microcosm of that diversity. From Stafford’s growing high-tech industrial base to Caroline’s rural countryside; from agricultural King George to commuter-oriented Spotsylvania; and from defense heavy Dahlgren to town-and-gown Fredericksburg, we are a region that defies simple categorization.

And the way we attack our problems reflects that diversity. The obsessive behavior that has engulfed parents in Spotsylvania Schools may find some supporters in Fredericksburg. But that obsession pales compared with the space issues and high levels of poverty the city’s schools face.

Screaming about parents’ rights does nothing to help King George retain the teachers it needs to keep its schools open and ensure its students get the education they deserve. Finding the money to properly fund the schools will.

Rage, we are learning, is limited in the number of Virginia’s citizens it can reach.

Another explanation lies in our bureaucracy.

Youngkin has the luxury to light fires, then travel around the country to test his message for a possible run at national office in a few years. Our bureaucracy, however, is squarely focused on ensuring that our governmental bodies do what they are obligated, both legally and morally, to do.

Schools must operate a certain number of days. Classroom sizes must be kept below certain levels. Curricular benchmarks must be met. And diplomas must be awarded.

At some point, that reality will tamp down even the most enflamed person.

The 2021 school year was an enormously trying one. And what’s becoming increasingly clear is that Youngkin’s stoking fear and paranoia did nothing to improve education in the state.

It’s also clear that those districts smart enough to keep focused on what matters most are better positioned to face the challenges the 2022 school year is about to deliver.

The governor said at his inauguration, “Let’s get to work.”

Most of the school districts in the Fredericksburg area are ready. Is Youngkin?