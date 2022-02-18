Commentary: When the grim reaper calls and supper is ready

I HAD just sat down for supper when the doorbell rang. It was cold and snowy and not a good night to be out, so I wondered just who could be rap-tap-tapping at my front door.

When I opened it, I found a well-dressed older man standing there with a somewhat solemn look on his face, almost as if he had some sad duty to perform.

He pulled out a paper and read an address, asking me if it was mine. I verified that it was. Just to be sure, he asked me again. Again, I told the man that he was at the right house.

It was at that point that I happened to glance out at my driveway and noticed that my visitor had driven up in a white hearse whose motor was still running.

I remembered there had been four deaths on my subdivision road in the past several months, and suddenly I began to wonder if there had been another. Then it hit me that this man apparently had specific directions to come to my house. Now I was getting worried.

Was this the Grim Reaper? He wasn’t dressed in black and he didn’t carry a long-handled scythe, but he did have directions to my house and he was driving a hearse.

Again I asked the visitor if he was sure he was at the right house, and he again read the address. Yep, he was where he had been sent.

Thankfully this very nice man was not the Grim Reaper, and we had the situation worked out in short order. A family member had died in Lynchburg and her body needed to be transported to a funeral home in Southwest Virginia.

Instead of being sent to the nursing home where the lady had died, however, the driver had been sent to my door.

Why? A clerical error. A decade ago this woman had stayed a year with me and used my home as her mailing address. Someone at the nursing home had apparently looked at her file and gave the funeral home the first address he saw.

Consequently, this poor man had driven seven hours up Interstate 81 to my house when he should have been directed to Lynchburg, two and a half hours to the south. I really felt sorry for the guy who ended up driving 14 hours in stormy weather.

I was happy, however, that the man with the hearse had not come for me. If he had, there is no way I could have gone, because I have two basketball games to broadcast next week. Besides, supper was waiting. It would have been too inconvenient to go at that time.

It was a weird, as well as a sad, situation. But we got it all straightened out.

In January I wrote that about 20 acquaintances of mine had died in the past several months. Since then, at least another half dozen people have been added to the list.

During a recent visitation—and I seem to be going to more and more—a good friend at a local funeral home confirmed what I have been saying, that people have been dying at an unusually high rate in the past year. She said another visitor told her that he had lost 19 friends in the past six months.

Few of the deaths have been from COVID, but from other maladies, old age included. Winter is a hard time on older people, and this one has been particularly brutal.

But younger people seem to be dying, too. Two people I know in their 40s died in the past month. What is going on?

I know. This is not an uplifting column but that’s life. It ain’t all good news.

Anyhow, the guy with the hearse left without me. But if my name had really been on his list, I was ready to plead my case and tell him I just didn’t have time to go.

A man with a hearse pulls into your driveway and tells you that he has been sent to your address. That’s a bit unsettling.

I went back to my supper, but I didn’t have much of an appetite.