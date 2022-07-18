Commentary: When the Sandal Snapped

ON MY bookshelf I keep a sandal, the leather peeling, the thong snapped from the sole. It broke last summer as my family and I ran from a spray of gunfire at the Nationals stadium in D.C.

For six innings, it had been an ideal evening at the ballpark. Great plays. Tumbling mascots. We sat in the second tier stands along the first base line, and almost caught a foul-tip.

When we heard the first gunshots, we thought they were fireworks. Then we saw people in the ground-level seats scurry towards the front gates. The Padres ran off the field. Chaos coursed through the stadium. But where were we supposed to go?

We climbed the stairs toward the gallery. As we approached the escalator, a second spray of gunfire rang out below. People bolted upward, screaming, falling over each other. “Dad,” my 12-year-old grabbed me, “what is happening?”

I took his hand and his brother’s, my wife grabbed our 5-year-old and her niece, and we ran down the gallery. People dove into concession stands and hid behind concrete columns. I noticed a cracked door and lunged, dragging my sons behind me. My sandal snapped. I reached back and pulled my wife, son, and niece into the room, as a stadium employee shut the door, cut the lights and told everyone to be quiet. As we crammed into a walk-in fridge, we texted loved ones. We listened, hoping we wouldn’t hear more gunfire.

Fifteen minutes later we got word through Twitter … the shooting had been on the street outside. There was no longer an active threat. We were safe to leave.

Limping out of the stadium, I tried to keep my broken sandal on my foot. Nachos, hot dogs, and beer cups littered the floor. We passed cellphones scattered on a landing, the screens flashing with texts and unanswered calls. We drove home in silence.

The next day we read the reports. A woman waiting for an Uber near the stadium gates had been shot, a bullet grazed her back. Two others were shot in a vehicle. No one was killed. The Nationals offered us free tickets to another home game. But my children said they never wanted to return to that stadium. Something had been shattered, and I’m not sure if it will ever be restored.

A year later, the most maddening part for me is that our experience was not unusual for the United States. In concerts, hospitals, parades, grocery stores, churches, synagogues and classrooms, Americans run from bullets, gunned down as we celebrate, worship, and learn. Every few months we see footage of Americans fleeing in terror, officers waiting outside the door while children are murdered, we hear how the bullets ripped apart their bodies, rendering the victims unrecognizable, and how the gunmen, under the banner of freedom, legally purchased the firearms. Each time we are dragged through this nightmare, the same policymakers who paved the path for easy access to these firearms, insist nothing can be done to address the problem they helped create, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

I suppose I could throw away my sandal. I could choose to forget. But I am old enough to remember a nation that understood its moral duty to fix what is broken, especially if it kills people. These shootings are not natural disasters or freak accidents, as some would have us believe. They are the outgrowth of policy decisions our society has made.

So I keep my broken sandal on my bookshelf to remind me how we are limping through a mess of our own making. When leaders try to convince us that it’s not really the guns, but rather mental health or video games or Hollywood, they are lying. And no one, especially children, should have to live in fear or die to protect that lie.