Commentary: Where, exactly, are America's workers hiding?

I HAVE ASKED this question over and over for the past six months and no one has been able to provide an answer.

Where are America’s workers?

When 2020 began, the United States’ unemployment rate was about 3.6 percent. That figure was hailed a significant milestone, the mark of a sound and growing economy. But no one, not even the talking heads on the financial TV channels, called it a tight labor market.

Fast forward two years to a national chain restaurant in an average size small town. After church, a group of eight friends and family prepare to celebrate a birthday with lunch. They are told that the wait will be at least an hour.

“An hour? You have tables sitting empty. Over there is a section that would accommodate twice as many people as we have in our party.”

The reply is quick and simple.

“We have only two servers and we’re short kitchen help. We just can’t handle a party of eight right now.”

Where did all the workers go? Did they disappear off the face of the Earth? Were they abducted by aliens?

Before the COVID pandemic struck, there were plenty of workers. It seemed like everybody who wanted a job was able to find a job, and the country was running smoothly. There were no abnormally long waits at restaurants, and businesses and factories were functioning at full speed.

Now, restaurants can’t find enough workers to handle lunch in a half-full dining room, and factories are giving $2,000 signing bonuses and boosting salaries to entice new recruits. Where did the workers go?

Yes, some retired when the factories closed because of COVID, but not enough to send the labor force into a tailspin. Besides, I don’t ever remember being served at a restaurant by a wait force of 65-year-old men.

At restaurants, it is the young people who apparently have not come back to work, not the older people. They are still out there driving and buying $4-a-gallon gas and playing on $1,000 cellphones, but they are not working. How are they making it?

The old guys down at the barbershop would probably tell you that these younger workers are still living off unemployment checks and COVID payments.

Sorry, but that just ain’t so. For a while that may have been the case, but the unemployment bonanza ended last September, and stimulus checks disappeared two months before that.

The post-COVID labor situation defies the laws of American economics. While businesses are begging for workers they can’t find, people are out there paying more than the asking price for houses and buying new cars as fast as manufacturers can get the scarce parts to build them.

Despite high gas prices, Americans are clogging the highways. And every time I look at Facebook, I find that some friend is taking a vacation on some tropical island. I have no idea where it is coming from, but people have money and they are spending it in a robust economy.

Meanwhile, eight friends wait for more than an hour to be seated in a half-full (major chain) restaurant, and a factory along the highway replaces its billboard with an offer of an even higher hiring bonus. No takers.

Where did the workers go?

I haven’t seen any government statistics on this, but I’d bet that many of the workers who have vanished were working mothers before COVID. Many have concluded that the only reason they had been working was to pay child care. If that’s the case, why not just stay home and raise my children myself, as was the case for thousands of generations.

But the loss of some working moms doesn’t account for the intense labor shortage that businesses are facing today. Again I ask, where did all the workers go?

It is a mystery that no one has been able to explain. Many businesses closed because of the pandemic so that should have freed up more workers for other jobs. Apparently, it didn’t. Apparently, a big portion of America’s workforce just vanished.

Maybe they are out there somewhere in the Twilight Zone. Where is Rod Serling when we need him?

And if Rod can’t find the workers, maybe he could wait tables after church on Sunday. Any help would be appreciated.