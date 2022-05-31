Commentary: White supremacy and gun violence

On March 14, 1891, a mob of white men stormed a New Orleans jail and lynched 11 innocent Italian immigrants. It was the largest mass lynching in American history. Eight years later, it happened again in Tallulah, Louisiana, when five Italians were lynched. Animosity toward the Italians was still burning in the 1920s, as the Sacco and Vanzetti murder trial demonstrated.

Waves of immigrants from Ireland in the 1840s, and from southern and Eastern Europe in the last quarter of the 19th century and early 20th century, resulted in anti-immigrant, and specifically anti-Catholic, feelings.

It wasn’t until the election of John F. Kennedy in 1960 that anti-Irish, anti-Catholic hostility was finally put to rest.

In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act reflected growing animosity toward the Chinese laborers who had helped build the nation’s intercontinental railroads. A flood of 23 laws passed in the 20th and 21st centuries further restricted immigration that had been largely open.

Hatred of immigrants was fueled by fear, skillfully played upon by media and politicians of the day to increase their power and wealth.

This fear came from those Americans with Northern European and British roots who were afraid of being displaced, thereby losing the privileges and political power they had long enjoyed as their right.

Today, we see similar fear expressed as “replacement theory.”

And once again, unscrupulous media people and politicians, thinking only of their personal benefit, are cynically manipulating the fears of some whites afraid of losing their place in American society.

The United States was a multiracial, multiethnic, multireligious society even before its founding.

Whites, however, have almost always been in the majority, but this is rapidly changing.

According to U.S. Census projections, as soon as 2044, whites will be simply the largest of many minorities.

By 2060, whites will make up just 44 percent of the population.

This is not a future that can be avoided by further restricting immigration.

What white supremacists blindly refuse to recognize is that the multiracial society train that they’re stridently and ineffectually trying to prevent from entering the American station, pulled out years ago.

By 2010, Texas, California, New Mexico, Hawaii, and the District of Columbia had become minority majority. By 2031, eight other states, including New York, Florida, New Jersey, and Georgia will follow.

The replacement theory advocates say that they are simply trying to protect the interests of “native Americans.”

Are these today’s descendants of the Spanish settlers who came with Coronado, or perhaps the Blacks who fought in the American Revolution and for the Union, or the Tuskegee airmen of World War II, or the Indian code-talkers, or the highly decorated Japanese-American combat brigade that fought in Europe despite having their families incarcerated in internment camps in the Midwest?

No, not very likely.

The native Americans being appealed to are white only.

Replacement theory has become more than a fringe academic abstraction. It is the flip side of white supremacy and provides it with a purported rationale.

The slaughter of 10 people in Buffalo doing their grocery shopping is the end product of this pernicious doctrine.

Having seen this result, we can hope, probably unrealistically, that everyone who has promoted this theory will denounce it as having led to an unspeakable tragedy.

No, they did not pull the trigger on that gun and no doubt will express sorrow and offer condolences.

But they willingly laid the foundation for this horror and any tragedies that may follow.

Paul Metzger is an attorney, Spotsylvania resident and retired clerk of the Spotsylvania Circuit Court.