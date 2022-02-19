Commentary: Why Russia won’t blink

THE UNITED STATES and its NATO allies, in trying to understand and diffuse the situation in Ukraine, have made a fundamental mistake.

They are viewing their adversary, Russia and Vladimir Putin, without the historical context that helps explain the Russian mindset over Ukraine and Western intentions.

This is not to defend the Russian president, a brutal autocrat, nor is it an effort to justify an attack from a far greater power on a much smaller one. This is merely an attempt, with some historical context, to explain why Vladimir Putin has no reason to back down, and why he probably won’t.

In Putin’s view, and in the Russian mindset in general, Ukraine, as an independent Western-friendly nation, represents the ultimate incursion into Russia’s perception of its sovereignty and security. As one Russian commentator said, were Ukraine to become a part of NATO—a deep-seated fear in the Kremlin—“… it would be a knife at Russia’s throat.”

None of this should seem surprising. There is a deep paranoia at the heart of Russian foreign policy going back to the early days of the Soviet Union. Even today, Russian diplomats will remind anyone who will listen that in the aftermath of World War I, and with the onset of the Russian Civil War, British and American Army divisions were dispatched to Russia to aid “White Russian” forces in fighting the Soviets.

Russian history includes a long series of incursions and invasions, and if you exclude the Mongols from the 14th century, the threat has always come from the West. There were the Poles and the Lithuanians in the early 17th century and the French under Napoleon in the 18th century. Then there was the humiliating loss of territory following Russia’s effective surrender to the Central Powers (Austria–Hungary) in World War I.

Finally, seared into Russian culture and memory, there was the horrific Nazi invasion just two decades later. That’s quite a list and more than a little justification for a fear of the West and its intentions.

The Soviet Union’s massive victory in World War II gave it a substantial “defense in-depth” advantage. Something they craved. A Western incursion, with the deep barrier of the 15 Soviet Republics and reaching further with the Warsaw Pact states, was no longer the threat it once was.

This is a time Vladmir Putin, and no small part of the Russian population, seem to recall fondly. Sometimes it seems as if they have forgotten the failure of communism, repression, the KGB and the gulags. However, what seems to endure through the fog of the past 30 years is the memory of a powerful Russia. One where the notion of its former republics becoming independent states and joining NATO would have seemed incredible.

That’s at the heart of Vladimir Putin’s mindset. When the Russian President was a Lieutenant Colonel in the KGB in East Germany back in 1989, the Soviet Union was larger, at least in terms of land mass, than the United States.

But that was then. In Putin’s words, the collapse of the Soviet Union “… was one of the greatest tragedies of modern times.” He’d like some of that former greatness back, and an independent Ukraine, yet another former republic bordering Russia joining the Western alliance, is something he feels he cannot allow.

Planning for an invasion of Ukraine has been in the works for months, if not years. Putin questions the resolve of NATO, and is doubtful the Western powers, with their promised sanctions, can cause him all that much harm.

If anything, he figures sanctions and NATO member actions could help in bolstering his “defender of Russian greatness image” at home. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. And though Ukraine may prove difficult to swallow in the event of an invasion, there is very little doubt about the military outcome. Russia would prevail.

That’s why President Putin has no reason to blink.

David S. Kerr, a Stafford County resident, has worked on Capitol Hill and for a number of federal agencies. He is an instructor in the Political Sciences Department at Virginia Commonwealth University.