Commentary: Why won't Twigg read the books he wants to ban?

On a Saturday back in mid-June, Kirk Twigg answered his phone and for over half an hour discussed with me Spotsylvania County and its public schools.

Twigg’s sharing his vision for the county was illuminating, and welcomed, because he has been noticeably silent on this topic. Up until now, the public has only been able to judge him on his firing of a respected and lauded superintendent, making School Board meetings eight-hour examples of uncordial discourse, and his desire to burn books.

Over the course of our telephone conversation, I found that we recognized many of the same problems within the county schools. When asked if he agreed with Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors member David Ross’ desire to destroy our schools by supporting vouchers, Twigg said, “no.”

I appreciated that he told me point blank that he did not support school vouchers and charter schools. I appreciated that he appeared to hear me on the issues concerning maintenance in the schools, and that parity does not exist among the schools on this front.

One important area where we did not agree, however, was on the removal of books from school libraries.

I was asked to participate on a book review committee after a concerned parent in the county listed eight books that were troubling to her and, seemingly, plucked from a hit list of books often listed on conservative websites. The Spotsylvania County policy is to have “challenged” books reviewed by a committee of individuals who are tasked with reading the title and then discussing the book in a review before sending a recommendation to the School Board on its worthiness for inclusion on library shelves.

The county had to form eight of these review committees, and I was asked to sit on the one that dealt with “America” by E.R. Frank. We found that “America” had many redemptive qualities and was an important book to keep on school library shelves. Our recommendation was sent to the county. As a member of that committee, I was required to sign a form that stated that I read the book in “its entirety” and that I did so with an open mind.

Whether or not “America” will be on the library shelves when schools reopen remains to be seen. The next step in the review process, if the concerned parent appeals the committee findings, is a review by the superintendent, and at this moment there is only an interim superintendent to review the committee findings or read the eight books.

Twigg does not believe that reading the offending books is important or necessary. When I asked him if he had read the books, his response was: “I don’t have to, I’ve heard enough at the School Board meetings.”

Take a moment and consider that. An official, elected to a School Board where his duty should be to the teachers and students of the county, does not feel a need to read a book before removing it from library shelves, thereby depriving students the opportunity to read that book.

This is not to lessen the concerns of parents who most certainly have the right to restrict or govern what their own children are exposed to, but to point out that a School Board member does not see a need to read a book that he may be about to remove from county schools.

I am certain that Twigg is a busy man. We all are.

But when the county follows policy on a book’s review, and recommendations are made by a committee of professionals and parents to preserve that book on the library shelves, one would expect that any person looking to disagree with that committee would take the time to read the book themselves to make an informed decision on the literature before its removal.

Twigg agreed with me that he doesn’t have the right to control how I parent my child. He even agreed with me that he doesn’t have the right to control what she reads. How can he not see that removing a book from a shelf is doing just that?

I sincerely appreciate the fact that Twigg answered his phone, but now he needs to answer the call of responsibility that his elected office owes to the students and teachers of Spotsylvania.

Maybe even crack a book.

Margaret Gallagher lives in Spotsylvania County and is a high school science teacher.