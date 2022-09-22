Commentary: Will America ever get on track toward high-speed rail?

IF THERE WERE a land made for trains, it would be the countryside between Madrid and Cordoba in central and south-central Spain.

The tracks for the state-owned Renfe AVE (Alta Velocidad Española, or Spanish high speed train) runs through the heart of rolling, fertile valleys that produce some of the best olives in the world. Cruising by trees at speeds that can top 167 mph, rows upon rows upon rows of olive trees are framed by golden hills that influence weather patterns and make this region perfect for the popular, fleshy fruit.

The ride is as beautiful as any you’ll see in Europe.

It’s hard not to ask, therefore, if such a system wouldn’t work here in America, and in particular along the Northeast corridor. American companies, citizens, and governments are certainly looking into it.

In Texas, Renfe was chosen to design, build, and be the early operator for a high-speed train running between Dallas and Houston. That train promises to reach speeds of nearly 240 mph and cover the 240 miles between the two cities in about 90 minutes. (The trip from Madrid to Cordoba is 244 miles and takes an hour and 45 minutes.)

Critics, however, are pushing equally hard to keep it from happening.

The free-market oriented CATO Institute, for example, published a compelling study last year after Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made a push for high-speed trains. Among CATO’s concerns are that bullet train technology is “antiquated,” as CATO argues it has been since the advent of the 707 aircraft. They also point to the high costs of building such a system and claim that building dedicated infrastructure is to build wasted infrastructure.

There’s plenty to pick over here, but the biggest issue I have with CATO’s analysis is found in this report’s early statement: this train is “likely to carry less than 2 percent of the nation’s passenger travel and no freight.”

CATO assumes that an efficient high-speed system like the one in Spain would not pull drivers from their cars or airplanes. But in Spain, trains carry more passengers than planes according to pre-pandemic data. And ridership, which was breaking records every year prior to the pandemic, is again growing now that COVID is in check.

Spaniards have been drawn to the train by many factors. One is speed, obviously. Another is ride quality and convenience. Renfe trains are nothing if not comfortable, with lots of room to stretch your legs and enjoy the ride. Further, trains leave major cities every few minutes, making them very convenient.

And then there are the environmental benefits. Bullet trains in Spain are far less harmful to the environment than are planes.

Is it unreasonable to believe that Americans wouldn’t follow Spaniards and embrace high-speed trains?

There are surely some who will complain about a government-run train system, claiming that government can do nothing right. But in Spain, the problem isn’t the government, which has done a great job getting the project going.

With an experienced partner like Renfe, surely the U.S. government can make it work. The problem here will be that Americans continue to think more about themselves and their short-term needs than about the long-term public good.

I spoke with a dual U.S.–Spanish citizen at length on the flight to Spain about the differences between our two nations.

They noted that while both countries are great, they are very different in some profound ways. Perhaps one of the more important is Spaniards’ willingness to place other citizens above their own self-interest.

“No one likes to pay taxes,” she said, “but if our taxes can make life better for all” then we will support that.

Continuing to force an over-reliance on airplanes and fossil-fuel-powered cars is only prolonging the inevitable: we are gong to have to address climate change.

The bullet train helps do that, and creates a far more comfortable, and certainly speedier, way to travel.

It need not be a nationwide system, as Spain has. America’s population is clustered in urban areas. The Northeast corridor, West Coast, and possible routes like the one coming to Texas, or between Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham, and Raleigh in North Carolina, or between Miami and Orlando could be, like the run from Madrid to Cordoba, ideal for a bullet rail system.

For my money, it’s an easy call. Bullet trains over cars and planes any day.

Our younger generations seem to get this better than older folks like myself. But even we old-timers can have our heads turned by high-speed rail, justlike mine was by olive trees whizzing past the window on a comfortable, speedy ride back to Madrid.