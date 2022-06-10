Commentary: Yes, I support banning assault rifles; it fixes nothing

TWO WEEKS AGO, with many Americans screaming for gun control measures in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, I asked what specific laws should be enacted in a land with a guaranteed right to bear arms.

Ban the sale of assault rifles was the overwhelming response, and I would tend to go along with that suggestion.

I know the arguments against this.

First, we may need automatic weapons to fight the government if the powers that be become too oppressive.

Second, even if we outlaw assault rifles the bad guys will get them somehow.

Third, and most prevalent, is the argument that God and the Constitution gave all Americans the right to play with guns and we won’t allow anyone to take our toys from us.

Unfortunately, the government has tanks and you can’t fight off tanks with assault rifles, as the Ukrainians are finding out.

As for the second argument, yes, the bad guys will always find ways to get weapons.

Unfortunately, most mass murders are not committed by men with criminal backgrounds. They are ordinary people who, for some reason, go off the deep end.

If assault rifles are not legally and readily available, an angry person could not pick up one at a store in the morning and shoot up a doctor’s office in the afternoon. You at least lower the odds of some atrocity like that happening. And lowering the odds is all we are talking about. Humans will always kill by some means. This is not a perfect world.

As for No. 3, well, nowhere in the Bible or the Constitution does it say that Americans are entitled to own assault rifles. The Second Amendment grants us the right to bear arms, but for protection. Not for play. Not to go out to the shooting range with an AR–15 and play Rambo. Let’s face it; assault rifles are nothing more than toys in a gun-obsessed nation.

No American needs an assault rifle any more than they need a tank, a rocket launcher, or an atomic bomb (all are classified as arms and all banned for civilians). A six-shot rifle or a shotgun is all you need for hunting, and a six-shot pistol will provide protection. Assault rifles have only two purposes in civilian life—to be used as toys, and to commit mass murder. That’s the long and short of it.

As stated earlier, banning the sale of assault rifles will not stop mass murders, but it will make it tougher for ordinary people with no illegal connections to find an AR–15 and shoot up a school or a business.

Stricter background checks are a step in the right direction, but background checks don’t catch insane people who have never been to a doctor, or a man who has never been convicted of a crime but has a hidden vendetta.

So, as I did two weeks ago, I ask what laws can be put in place to stop these senseless killings? Banning the sale of assault rifles would help, but I’d bet that the Supreme Court would strike down such a law under Second Amendment guarantees.

Remember here that a mass shooting is one where four or more people are killed.

Inner-city shootings with pistols account for many mass murders. Do we ban pistols, too? D.C. tried to do that, and the courts said the law was unconstitutional.

Also remember that downtown Los Angeles is one of the most violent areas in the country, and California has arguably the strictest gun laws in the nation.

While the Second Amendment is in place, it will be hard to ban any firearm. And the Second Amendment is as sacred to many Americans as the Ten Commandments—maybe more so.

Could we abolish the Second Amendment? There are those who would like to see that happen. But that, almost without question, would lead to civil war and a breakdown of the entire Constitution.

So again I ask, what do we do? Like many Americans, I would have no problem with banning the sale of assault weapons, but that won’t solve the violence problem. However, as a gun owner (with no assault rifles), I would go no farther than that.

And as I said, I seriously doubt that, given the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court would allow such a ban to become law.

So, we are right back where we started, burying the dead and waiting for the next mass shooting to take place.

Any more suggestions?