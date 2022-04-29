Commentary: Your word should be your bond, always

SHOULD COLLEGE loans be forgiven?

Many former collegians who owe big bucks certainly think so. Some will be paying off loans when they are in their 40s. Higher education is not cheap.

But if students take out loans, why shouldn’t they be required to repay them? After all, when you get a loan and sign on the dotted line you are giving your word that you will repay that money. If you make a contract with a bank or the government, shouldn’t you be required to honor it?

One justification for forgiving student loans is that college should be free because in this day and time everyone needs a degree.

If that is the case, then mortgages should be forgiven because everyone needs a house. Further, medical bills should be forgiven because everyone needs to be healthy.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way. If you acquire the debt you should be under obligation to make good on the loan.

Oh, but 18-year-olds don’t know what they’re getting into when they borrow money. That’s what I have heard the parents of students bogged down with college loan debt say. These are the same parents that practically forced their children to go to college so they could graduate and start work with a six-figure salary.

When these parents find out that it doesn’t work that way, many don’t want their children burdened with college debt. Most college graduates are lucky to find a first job that pays $45,000 a year, and by the time taxes are taken out they have a hard time making ends meet. Repaying college loans becomes an added burden. That’s the real world.

And those parents who wanted their kids to go to college “to experience college life” now find their children living in their basements.

Having worked with high school students for 45 years, I have found that kids go to college for many reasons, the least of which is a good education. They go because their parents expect them to go, because their friends are going or so they can play sports.

I talked to a senior one day who was at best an average high school quarterback. He told me he was going to a well-know university with a $15,000 scholarship. That sounded impressive until I asked him what the annual cost at this school was. He replied that it was $43,000.

“Do you realize that you are paying $28,000 a year just to play football?” I asked.

That had never occurred to him.

By the way, this kid accepted the scholarship but during the first week of practice he broke his hand. He lost his scholarship and then faced a $43,000-a-year college bill.

I had one friend who had saved up enough over the years to send his daughter to a state school. But she wanted to go to an expensive out-of-state school down South to be near the beach. She used up all her college money that first year. And she decided she really didn’t like the school after all so she came home. Now she needed to borrow money to go to another school.

The stories go on and on. Guidance counselors tell students they can’t make it in today’s world without a college degree and parents think their children will be losers if they don’t get a college education.

Then there are the students who just want to get away from home and have a good time, go to college to be a sports star or attend a university because it has a good basketball team. So, they take out loans, which are oh so easy to acquire.

Paying the money back, however, is not so easy and no fun at all when they are married with kids, can’t find a job in their major and have bills each month. Now they feel they shouldn’t have to repay their college loans.

The bottom line is that you honor your word. You make the debt you repay the debt. Fun, sports, parental paranoia and, oh, yes, education, come at a price.

If college loans are forgiven, then so should mortgages and medical bills. Your word should be your bond.

It is as simple as that.