DONNIE JOHNSTON: Too much change in the pipeline could cause a spill

Most of those against the pipeline are too young to remember the oil crises of the 1970s. Five-gallon limits. Odd–even day purchases. Out-of-gas signs. Following tanker trucks for miles to sit in a half-mile long line to get five gallons. It wasn’t pretty.

Could we see that again? You better believe it. And those who drive these huge new pickups down the highways are going to be in trouble if we do.

Are we headed for $4-a-gallon gas? Many are claiming that we are. The hysteria has already begun. Personally I don’t think shutting down the Keystone Pipeline will cause a dramatic increase in gas prices but the pipeline’s advantages outweigh its disadvantages and Biden should have seen that.

What bothers me is that every president wants to reverse the actions of his predecessor the minute he assumes office. As with congressmen, it is all about the party. Politicians are long past caring about the general public as a whole.

That’s the beauty of being an independent. I don’t have to follow the party line. I don’t have to agree that something is right when I know it is wrong just because that is what the party says.