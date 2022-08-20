Editorial: Good government means hard questions, rigorous debate

Last week’s joint meeting between the Fredericksburg City Council and the School Board offered a welcome window into healthy civic conversation.

For several years now, the school officials have been making the case to build a new middle school in order to alleviate overcrowding across the division. The need is there, but escalating building costs have complicated plans as the projected price tag has soared by some $20 million.

Matt Kelly, who has frequently raised concerns about not only the cost to build the school, but the ensuing operating costs once it’s up and running, pressed the meeting members on securing outside funding.

There is considerable hope that some of the $450 million being offered by the state to “fund the construction, expansion, or modernization of public school buildings” will find its way to this project and provide a significant chunk of the money needed to complete the school. Still, if that funding doesn’t come through, the city will have to find the money in other places.

Kelly and others also noted the new building is going to add considerable stress on a city that also needs a new fire station and a wastewater treatment plant.

But it was Jon Gerlach who injected some energy in the conversation when he raised questions about the proposed school’s total costs per square foot versus the cost of recent middle schools built in the state. The new middle school is coming in at a considerably higher square-footage cost, according to Gerlach.

He further provided officials a list of 99 minimum requirements for building a school, suggesting that substantial savings in building costs could potentially be found by exploring where the project deviated from state minimums.

Some at the meeting rightly worried that any further delays in getting the project started could lead to additional costs, and at times their frustration was palpable. Representatives from First Choice, LLC—the public–private partnership selected by the School Board to design and build the new school—suggested that looking at the project from the perspective of cost per square foot was not as useful and looking at it from the perspective of square footage provided per student. Looked at that way, the school project is are more in line with other recent middle school construction in the state.

To be sure, Kelly’s and Gerlach’s concerns—along with the concerns raised by many at the meeting—about the cost overruns elevated the temperature in the room.

But this is good government at work. Our elected officials must balance many competing interests. Having people unafraid to ask hard questions, and look at the problem from a different angle, is to be celebrated.

At a time when so much of our national politics are of the ideological variety—here are my positions, and those who disagree are wrong—it’s encouraging that at least in some of our local governments, rigorous debate is still valued.