Editorial: Real journalists take the risks for you

FIVE JOURNALISTS, three American, have been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Journalists get slapped around these days. We are accused of altering the facts, fabricating stories and manipulating the truth. Former President Donald Trump accused us of only reporting “fake news.”

While there may be some bad journalists, just as there are bad cops and bad presidents, the majority of those who report the news do so in an honorable manner. As in Ukraine, these people will literally walk into the line of fire to get the story and bring it to you.

Journalists have been doing this for centuries. It was Matthew Brady and other journalists who gave us the priceless photos of our area while covering the Civil War.

The stories and images of the mud trenches and chemical warfare in World War I were brought to the civilian world by journalists who risked their lives. It was the same with the atrocities of World War II.

We heard rumors about what was happening in Vietnam, but until we saw images of religious zealots setting themselves on fire and men being executed with a bullet to the head in front of a movie camera, we didn’t know the true story.

Fake news? Journalists, using words and images, have brought the truth to the American people since this country began.

The journalists killed in Ukraine aren’t heroes; they were simply men doing their jobs. And their job was to bring the news to the outside world.

It takes drive to be a newsman. You must want the story so bad that you’ll take any chance to get it. I know. I’ve been there and done that.

As a reporter, I wanted to get the story, the whole story, the correct story, and get it first. I wanted to dig up those facts that other reporters couldn’t find and beat those other papers to the story.

I wanted the photo that no other photographer could get from some dramatic angle that no other photographer could imagine. It is drive and pride that creates good journalists and I can’t explain the satisfaction I felt when I beat other publications with a good story.

Several times I put myself in harm’s way to get a photo or a story. During a big factory fire, I climbed out on a cement patio and leaned over a wall to get a picture of the inferno in the basement. Three minutes after I walked away, that patio collapsed into the flames below.

With only my notepad, pen and camera, I once accompanied a cop into an old outbuilding in search of an escaped convict who was reported to be armed. I wanted the story firsthand. Thankfully, he was not there, but I would have had a scoop had the convict been there.

Journalists volunteer to cover wars and put themselves in dangerous situations because of their competitive nature. Like cops and soldiers, it is that adrenaline rush that makes one want to risk everything for that exclusive story or that once-in-a-lifetime picture.

And, as I said, it is the pride of your paper or TV network—and you personally—beating the competition.

Herein lies the problem with some reporters. They are so eager to get the story first that they don’t take the time and effort to get it right. That’s where our profession sometimes gets a bad rap.

But, despite what Donald Trump and other critics declare, most journalists get it right. They cover car crashes in the middle of the night so you can read the story over your sausage and eggs the next morning. They cover the political meetings so that you will know what to go to city hall and scream about.

And they cover wars so you can see the horrors of battle and the heartbreak of innocent victims.

Sometimes they get hurt or killed while doing their jobs. They take the risks, and they accept the consequences, all for the sake of the story.

If you could talk to any of the five dead journalists killed in Ukraine they would probably tell you that if given the chance they would they do it all again. The story is that important to a real journalist.

Fake news? Those were harsh words from Donald Trump, who at the time was trying to blackmail the Ukrainian president by withholding arms shipments until officials there came up with some dirt on Joe Biden. As you may recall, Trump was impeached for that incident.

Journalists may not be perfect, but without us you would only get rumors instead of facts.

Don’t be too hard on us.

Contact Donnie Johnston at djohn40330@aol.com