It's time for Fredericksburg to face the real problem

Fredericksburg’s public schools are in crisis.

More than 40 percent of our English-as-a-second-language students drop out. The dropout and non-graduation rate for our entire school population is 15 percent, more than double the state average. Some 70 percent of our students are guilty of chronic absenteeism.

Our academics are near rock bottom in the state, and our schools are overcrowded.

This is the best we, the citizens of Fredericksburg, can offer our children? We should all be ashamed.

We can’t hire school counselors, tutors, mentors, or even teachers because the market is competitive, and we refuse to pay them enough.

We must address these issues to improve our students’ academic standing, yet the City Council and our School Board are focused on only one issue—overcrowding—and are determined to build a new $65 million school.

They have already proven twice that building a new school will not improve our student’s academic achievement. Fifteen years ago, our city schools’ academics ranked eighth from the bottom in the state in academics. After building two new schools, we’re still ranked eighth from the bottom.

All but one of our schools was built for future additions. Building a wing on one or two of our schools would solve our overcrowding problem. But city officials say our schools are too large already—as if overcrowding is our primary concern.

I get it. They feel they must do something, so they throw money at the problem. But if you want to throw $65 million at our schools, throw it where it will do some good.

A new school will only exacerbate our failing performance. Throwing money where it’s not needed denies funds for programs that will actually educate our children.

And for the record, state stats show our school population dropped by 212 students a year ago. The student/teacher ratio in grades K–7 is 12.27-to-1. In grades 8–12 it’s 14.8-to-1. So just how big is the overcrowding “crisis” we face?

In all educational categories—math, science, English and history—city students are at least 15 percentage points below the state average, according to the state Department of Education.

Last year during COVID, the scores dropped even lower. Look up Fredericksburg’s School Quality Profile at the Department of Education’s website. All the statistics I’m citing are public record.

No one on City Council or the School Board is talking publicly about our poor academic standing. It puts Fredericksburg in an extremely bad light as we try to promote tourism, the arts and economic development. And face it, fixing our schools isn’t easy. It’s easier to throw money at a building we can’t afford than to address the real problems we face.

The city needs to reimagine our schools, including everything from its hiring practices to its logic for building a new school.

We need a call to action for change—real and dynamic change. And we need to address this problem publicly and stop sweeping it under the rug.

We need to involve citizens who care about education and find experts to dig down deep to address the core of the problems facing Fredericksburg.

Maybe we need an education summit with outside experts to look at this objectively—and publicly. We must create an entirely new education landscape for our students. We must be creative, and we must start now.

If our elected officials aren’t up to the task, replace them. You just elected a new City Council and School Board. Attend their meetings. Demand better.

The code of silence must end. As citizens, we should all be ashamed of how little we care to speak out about our school system’s failings and how we are willing to accept not mediocrity, but abject failure.

Too many of our children are languishing in a system that doesn’t work—especially minority students.

Our public officials have shown us how little they are willing to do. Do we, the residents of Fredericksburg, care so little about our children’s futures that we will sit on the sidelines and do the same?

City resident Rick Pullen covered City Council as a reporter for The Free Lance–Star in the 1980s. Today, he is a magazine columnist and bestselling author.