It's time Fredericksburg face the real problem

The city needs to reimagine our schools, including everything from its hiring practices to its logic for building a new school.

We need a call to action for change—real and dynamic change. And we need to address this problem publicly and stop sweeping it under the rug.

We need to involve citizens who care about education and find experts to dig down deep to address the core of the problems facing Fredericksburg.

Maybe we need an education summit with outside experts to look at this objectively—and publicly. We must create an entirely new education landscape for our students. We must be creative, and we must start now.

If our elected officials aren’t up to the task, replace them. You just elected a new City Council and School Board. Attend their meetings. Demand better.

The code of silence must end. As citizens, we should all be ashamed of how little we care to speak out about our school system’s failings and how we are willing to accept not mediocrity, but abject failure.

Too many of our children are languishing in a system that doesn’t work—especially minority students.