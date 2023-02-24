You will never find a week that more typifies spring than this one.

Tuesday afternoon we had howling winds, Wednesday morning there were chilly showers, Thursday it was very summer-like and today, if the forecasts are right, we go back to winter with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

No, it is not spring yet, at least according to the calendar. Technically, that season does not begin until March 20. But, in effect, it is spring. Whether we want to admit it or not, springs now begins earlier because winters are shorter.

The climate is changing. Whether this is a man-made phenomenon or just a natural variation of nature remains uncertain, at least in my book. But for whatever reason, the Earth is getting warmer.

How long this warm period will last is unknown, especially if it is a natural fluctuation. The Little Ice Age, for instance, lasted from the early 1300s until the mid-1800s, some 500 years, so this warming period could be around for a long time. If it hangs in there, spring may one day begin (in our area) by the first of February (although the vernal equinox will of course remain the same).

Earlier springs also mean an earlier tornado season. This week there were some bad storms in the south and the tornado threat will shift to the Midwest in the next few weeks.

It used to be that tornado season extended from mid-April through mid-June but now, with warm weather appearing sooner, there are more and more twisters in February and March.

Spring is a temperature battleground, as we have seen this week. On Thursday, parts of the area reached 80 degrees while a snowstorm raged in the upper Midwest. Summer wants to take hold but winter refuses to yield, although each year now it seems to be giving way earlier and earlier.

This war between warm and cold is also a great cause for worry among fruit growers. Peach buds are already forming, and the earlier they appear the more susceptible the developing fruit is to late spring freezes. One frigid night can cause significant crop damage.

Speaking of peach buds, for those of us who suffer from allergies, it is quite evident that spring has sprung. My eyes have been itching and I have been sneezing for almost two weeks. It may technically be winter, but there is pollen everywhere.

The maple trees down behind the barn are orange and cedar trees are sending out pollen like crazy. Sometimes it feels like I have rocks in my eyes and throat.

Speaking of which, the flu season that came early is staying late, which was predictable, since many of us were masked up the two previous years. Kids, especially, were not exposed to germs and viruses for two winters and did not build any immunity. Now they are vulnerable to anything that comes along.

My children and grandchildren have had it all during the past two weeks, which is also predictable because the kids range in age from three to 12 and bring home every virus known to man.

At one point last week four of my grandchildren and my two daughters had strep throat (which is also making the rounds). One daughter and her husband also had the flu (all doctor diagnosed). If that wasn’t bad enough, my son flew in from Nashville and came down with COVID while on a weekend visit.

Many parents will tell you that it has been that kind of winter. Some schools have even had to close for a few days. But look on the bright side. Kids that are catching these viruses are now building some immunity for the future. Next year likely won’t be nearly as bad as this flu season.

The flu and cold season will improve as the weather warms and we get outside more. For now, however, we just have to roll with the punches.

Yesterday I was wearing shorts. Tomorrow I’ll have on a coat. That’s the way spring works, and this week has been very typical.