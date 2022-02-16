Liberty Town: A Fredericksburg Black success story

The next time you visit the Mellow Mushroom or Sedona Taphouse, walk off your meal with a stroll to nearby Liberty Street.

This quiet thoroughfare intersects with William Street just north of Hurkamp and runs through the heart of what was once known as “Liberty Town.”

Originally named by 1st Lt. Seth Barton, who served in the Revolutionary War before returning to Fredericksburg, Liberty Town was not in the 18th and 19th centuries an attractive parcel of land.

Sloped, marshy and not easy to maintain, Liberty Town didn’t garner a lot of attention from Fredericksburg’s white developers. Still, a few buildings like a hotel, a livery stable and a blacksmith’s shop operated in the area.

Fredericksburg finally found a use for the area in the early 19th century, when it established Potter’s Field below what is now the Maury Condominiums.

Potter’s Field was the burying ground for many of the region’s enslaved and free Black people, as well as town indigents.

Those bodies are long since exhumed and moved. Unfortunately, as is the case with so many slaves who toiled in our region, the names of those interred at Potter’s Field are mostly lost to memory, if indeed they were ever recorded.

The establishment of Potter’s Field created a tie between the Black community in Fredericksburg and Liberty Town.

Henry Deane, a freed Black man born into slavery in Powhatan County in 1837, came to Fredericksburg shortly after the Civil War.

Though not prosperous upon his arrival, he worked two jobs and saved enough money to begin buying land and building homes between Liberty, George, Hanover and Barton streets—the borders of Liberty Town.

At the time, few Blacks owned land because they lacked the means to do so.

Deane saw in Liberty Town, however, what many white developers did not. An opportunity to create a thriving, Black community.

Upon his death in the early 1900s, Henry Deane’s area would boast 19 homes and two stables—something no other land-owning Black person could claim in our region during that time. As Liberty Town grew, it would become a lively, prosperous Black area in Fredericksburg.

Deane’s efforts in Liberty Town did not go unnoticed by white officials. He was named a police officer—the only Black person at that time so appointed by a City Councilor.

From a cemetery, to a thriving Black Community, Liberty Town is a great place for us to remember the success of Black Americans in the Fredericksburg area. This is just one of the many hidden stories in our community that deserve to be told and rediscovered.

Joshua Cole is a former delegate to the General Assembly and resides in Fredericksburg,.