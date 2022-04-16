Q&A: Najah Bazzy on the meaning and practice of Ramadan

In 2011, nurse and author Najah Bazzy sat down with David Crumm of Read The Spirit to discuss Ramadan. For those unfamiliar with the annual Muslim celebration, this offers a wonderful introduction.

David: How should we greet Muslims?

Najah: Just say Ramadan Mubarak.

That’s pronounced Moo-BAH-rahk. But, if people don’t want to attempt that word, what else can they say to Muslim neighbors and friends?

Just say Happy Ramadan.

What else can we do to wish Muslim colleagues well this month?

I think it’s beautiful when someone acknowledges that we are going through the fast by maybe leaving something on our desk that we can eat later when we break the fast. I do that myself for friends during Ramadan.

At least show some understanding to your Muslim colleagues. As Muslims, we do need to keep up our work during Ramadan, but it’s helpful if people working around us understand that we may be conserving our energy a bit throughout the day. During Ramadan, we may not be as energetic or as talkative as we are the rest of the year. We might take a quiet time during our lunch break to read the Quran and reflect. If you aren’t fasting and you normally eat your lunch in a cubicle next to a Muslim co-worker, think about eating somewhere else.

You are an expert in cross-cultural nursing. Tell us more about the physical demands.

The Muslim seasons move through the calendar over the years, because our traditional months are based on lunar cycles.... My thoughts immediately go out to all those around the world who don’t have air conditioning. In our fast, we are not even drinking water during the day. All around the world, there are so many people who do have to work everyday. Many work outside; many work in the fields.

A great deal of the focus of Ramadan is prayer. What will people be praying about this year? What are you hearing?

I’m hearing that this will be a somber Ramadan. There is real concern about what is happening around the Muslim world.

You sound hopeful in the face of all of these concerns.

When we are in Ramadan mode, we have to focus on hope. God says that of all the sins, one of the greatest is losing hope. To lose our hope in God’s justice is a big problem. So, I think a lot of people are like me—feeling heavy hearted but focusing on prayer and in the end feeling hopeful.

David Crumm is editor of Read the Spirit; Najah Bazzy is the author of “The Beauty of Ramadan,” This piece originally appeared at readthespirit.com